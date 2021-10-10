unilad
Woman Wakes Up To A Space Rock On Her Pillow And Hole In Her Roof

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Oct 2021 16:34
Woman Wakes Up To A Space Rock On Her Pillow And Hole In Her Roof

A woman in British Columbia recently woke up to find a space rock on her pillow and a hole in her ceiling.

Ruth Hamilton, of Golden, had been tucked up in bed asleep when a meteor lit up the sky above Lake Louise, mesmerising local residents.

However, she was quickly awoken by something crashing through her bedroom ceiling, debris suddenly coating her face.

Ruth was confused at first, and couldn’t figure out ‘what the heck had happened’, telling Castlegar News, ‘I just jumped up and turned on the light’.

After looking around, Ruth realised that a fairly hefty looking rock was sitting on her pillow, in the exact same spot where she would usually rest her head.

A police officer who responded to Ruth’s 911 call confirmed that the rock wasn’t due to the ongoing construction underway at the Kicking Horse Canyon. It was at this point that they realised the meteorite had actually come crashing through her roof.

Ruth told the publication:

We called the Canyon project to see if they were doing any blasting and they weren’t, but they did say they had seen a bright light in the sky that had exploded and caused some booms.

I was shaking and scared when it happened, I thought someone had jumped in or it was a gun or something. It’s almost a relief when we realised it could only have fallen out of the sky.

Reflecting on her alarmingly close shave, Ruth said:

The only other thing I can think of saying is life is precious and it could be gone at any moment even when you think you are safe and secure in your bed. I hope I never ever take it for granted again.

Thankfully, Ruth wasn’t injured by the incident and plans to keep the rock as a memento. Her grandkids are also reportedly pretty impressed.

Topics: Life, British Columbia

