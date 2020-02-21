Woman Who Bathed In Hot Cheeto Bath Confirms She Hasn’t Got Yeast Infection

To be honest I wasn’t expecting this at all. A lot of people have accused me for doing this just for ‘Twitter fame’ however that was never the case.

The Cheeto tub was initially for my friend’s YouTube video and I had just taken the three second video totally as a quick little joke, expecting little to none of my 300 followers to care. I went to bed with 200 views when I posted it and woke up to over 300,000 and it just kept growing.

The reaction has been mostly jokes and negative comments, however although a lot of people have stuff to say, many have reached out and have been very kind in my messages. I don’t take any of this too seriously, it’s all in fun and never that deep.