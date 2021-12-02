Woman Who Dialled Wrong Number For 20 Years Meets Caller In Surprise Visit

Mike Moffit/Facebook

A man and woman finally met in real life after having a 20-year friendship over the phone as a result of the woman dialling the wrong number.

Over two decades ago, Mike Moffitt from Rhode Island answered the phone to find Gladys Hankerson on the other end.

Hankerson, who lives in Delray, Florida, had accidentally dialled the wrong number upon trying to get in touch with her sister in Maryland.

What started as an accidental conversation soon turned into an unexpected, but extremely close friendship. Prepare to grab a box of tissues.

Moffitt, 46, recalled how apologetic Hankerson was when she first realised her mistake, NBC reports.

He said:

At first, it was just like her saying, ‘Oh I’m sorry!’ and she’s really Southern, very hospitable, polite, very sweet, she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry, child!’

Despite realising she had misdialled, Hankerson, who is now 80 years old, kept ringing Moffitt’s number.

While ‘at first,’ the calls were a result of Hankerson ‘misdialling,’ he thinks she ‘just started calling’ in full knowledge that he was on the receiving end.

Over the years, the duo have regularly kept in touch.

They are both parents, and so often speak about their children to one another. Moffitt is a father of three, and Hankerson a mother of 10.

Hankerson commented on how she thought Moffitt was a ‘very nice person’ and that she ‘love[s] him to death’.

Moffitt went on to explain how Hankerson’s children also knew about their friendship after ‘somebody close to’ the old woman passed away and one of her son’s got in touch.

Hankerson’s son reportedly told Moffitt that his mother had ‘wanted [him] to call and let [him] know’.

‘All of a suddenly [our relationship] became not like a superficial check-in call… I understood what it meant to her,’ Moffitt said.

Last week, while on a trip to Florida with his wife and children, Moffitt was ‘two miles away from [Hankerson’s] house’ and so decided to finally meet her on the day before Thanksgiving.

When he showed up at her door, Hankerson recalled:

I said, ‘Mike!’ I froze. He made my day. Yes, yes. I hugged him, he hugged me and we took a picture.

Not wanting to disturb her, Moffitt’s family didn’t quite meet Hankerson, however, he expressed his hopes to bring them all together next time the pair reunite.

‘He’s very nice. In the world these days, you don’t meet too many nice people,’ Hankerson reflected.

Sharing a photograph of the pair to Facebook, Moffitt said, ‘there are incredible people in this world that are a wrong number phone call away’.