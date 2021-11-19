Woman Who Drove Into Insulate Britain Protesters Is Doing Meet-And-Greets

@sherrilyn____/Instagram @InsulateLove/Twitter

A woman who drove her car into a group of Insulate Britain protesters is utilising her newfound fame to do public meet-and-greets.

Footage of 34-year-old Sherrilyn Speid went viral last month after she was filmed using her Range Rover to try and push the Insulate Britain protesters out of the road at a junction in Thurrock, Essex.

Speid had been driving her son to school when she was forced to stop by the protesters, who have blocked a number of roads in a series of demonstrations for climate change.

See footage of the events below:

After making headlines for her dramatic actions last month, Speid appears to be trying to capitalise on the events, as she announced this week that she will be making an appearance at the Winter Affairs event set to take place at the Kings Bull near Barking station in London on December 17.

Sharing the news with her 15,300 followers on Instagram, where she describes herself as the ‘Range Rover Mum’, Speid wrote, ‘Hi guys, ill be joining @londoneye360 Winter Affairs for their Christmas party & would love to meet you all. Come say hi & celebrate with me, this will be the party of the year.’

News of the event was met with mixed reactions, with a number of Speid’s followers responding to say they ‘couldn’t wait’ for the event, while other social media users described the meet and greet as ‘weird’ and ‘bleak’.

As well as offering her followers a chance to meet her, Speid appears to be cashing in on her response to the protesters with a line of merchandise involving hoodies, mugs, leggings and cushions all featuring the ‘Range Rover Mum’ design.

Following the incident last month, Insulate Britain protesters recalled how Speid ‘drove up very fast’ before getting out to ‘shout’ at them to move.

Speaking to The Guardian, one of the protesters said, ‘We didn’t move and she accelerated. We kind of got trapped under the front of her car and were being pushed forward.’

When asked if she was hurt, she added, ‘I think so, but I feel quite a lot of adrenaline pumping.’

The footage of Speid was shared by Insulate Britain, which said the clip was the first time it had published any footage of the violent reactions it has had to its roadblocks. The organisation received supportive responses to the clip, which racked up more than one million views on Twitter.