Woman Who Had No Idea She Was Pregnant Gives Birth Mid-Air On Flight

juliabernice/TikTok/GoFundMe

A woman gave her fellow passengers an unexpected surprise last week after giving birth mid-flight, but no one was more shocked than she was, with the mother revealing she hadn’t even realised she was pregnant.

Lavinia Mounga, from Utah, was jetting off on holiday with her family when she began having contractions, and it soon became clear that a baby was on the way.

Luckily, there were a number of medical professionals on board the flight, including three Neo-natal ICU nurses, and Lavinia was able to safely deliver the baby boy in mid-air.

GoFundMe

Lani Bamfield, a nurse based out of Kansas City who helped Lavinia, shared her experience of delivering a baby at 30,000 feet on Facebook, writing ‘If anyone would like to know how our trip to Hawaii is going… here’s how it started… we delivered a 26-27 weeker in the airplane bathroom, in the middle of the ocean, with three NICU nurses, a Physicians assistant, and a family medicine doctor we were able to make it THREE HOURS before we could finally land but the baby and mom did great.’

‘God was definitely with us up there’ she added.

In a viral TikTok that has since receive more than 11 million views, Julia Hansen shared various photos and images from on board, writing ‘A baby was just born on this plane’ and ‘Congratulations.’

Born prematurely at around 26-27 weeks, the baby, who Lavinia named Raymond Kaimana Wade Kobe Lavaki Mounga, was taken to hospital upon landing, with the mother and son expected to remain in Hawaii until he is strong enough to fly home to Utah.

The news also came as huge shock to Lavinia’s partner, Ethan Magalei, who received the most unexpected call of his life once the flight landed.

In a Facebook post, Ethan confirmed that he and Lavinia had absolutely no idea that she was pregnant, writing ‘the fact that our son is here is a miracle and nothing short of it.’ He added ‘Only being able to make FaceTime calls and sendings texts to see him for the moment is hard but trying to stay grateful and bless that he is even here on this Earth in the first place. This birth came as a shock to us both as we had NO idea that she was pregnant.’

In a tweet Lavinia said that she was ‘overwhelmed in the best ways’ following her unexpected first days of motherhood.

Lavinia’s family has launched a GoFundMe to pay for baby Raymond’s medical fees until he can return home to Utah. Baby and mother are doing well.

