Woman Who Had Sex With Ghost Calls Off Engagement After He Came Home 'Drunk With Unknown Spirits' A24/ITV

A woman who was set to marry a ghost has called the whole thing off, after she’d had enough of his wild antics and partying behind her back.

Yes, your eyes don’t deceive you, a medium really did go on national television to tell her of her heartbreak, when she discovered her partner, a ghost, was not the one for her.

Revealing the news on ITV’s This Morning in a socially-distanced chat from Portugal, Amethyst Realm spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield about the breakdown of her alleged relationship with spirit boyfriend Ray, after previously appearing on the show to reveal she had had sexual encounters with ghosts while in Australia.

The medium confirmed that the pair were no longer together and that she’s essentially locked him out the house, after he ‘fell into a bad crowd’ and ‘became inconsiderate and would go away for long periods, and bring other spirits back’ while the couple were away. ‘It was going really well until we went on holiday, then he changed.’

Of ridding herself of the spirit, Amethyst said:

I ended up placing black tourmaline around the house, which keeps spirits away. I did a sage cleansing, incantations – I just had to get rid of him, as you would any other spirit.

In 2018, Amethyst went on the morning show to share with the world that she had met and had intimate relations with some 15 ghosts, and had finally found the right one to settle down with.

‘One day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. I knew a lover had arrived,’ she said two years ago, of what she deemed the love of her life.

She had previously said the couple were thinking of starting a family, too. ‘It’s pretty serious,’ Amethyst said. ‘In fact, we’ve even been thinking about having a ghost baby.’

‘I know that sounds crazy but I’ve been looking into it and I don’t think it’s totally out of the question.’

Two years ago, we met Amethyst, who said the sexual experience with ghosts is so intense she’d never go back to a human… Geplaatst door This Morning op Dinsdag 13 oktober 2020

Amethyst also revealed her own family, as well as Ray’s family, were naturally disappointed about the split. ‘Ray’s family I’ve had a little bit of contact with, they’re just sad about the way he’s behaving.’

Even in the afterlife, it appears some things just aren’t meant to be.