Woman Who Had Vaginal Surgery To Make It Fattest In World Suffers ‘Complications’

A woman who underwent surgery to achieve the ‘fattest’ vagina in the world has opened up about the ups and downs of having an inflated front bottom.

Mary Magdalene, 24, believes her ‘custom designed’ fandango has also plumped up her confidence and even – somewhat surprisingly – allowed her to express herself artistically.

However, Toronto based Mary has also endured a few complications in her pursuit of a chunky foof, leading her to have further injections.

According to Mary:

It’s a lot better than it was. However I have complications with the fat, so I will need to keep getting vagina injections to even it out. I am worried about one side, because it keeps growing. I think it’s probably from the swelling. But the doctor told me not to worry. So I’m trying to relax.

Despite these challenges, the self-described ‘wannabe blow-up doll’ has found plenty to enjoy about life with a buxom bajingo.

Mary has revealed:

I feel more confident naked, and I love showing it off in clothes. My favourite type of cleavage now is my camel toe. Although when I bend over it looks like I have a ballsack, lmao.

Somewhat impressively, Mary – who has 142k followers on Instagram – has been able to use her versatile vajayjay to launch herself as somewhat of a budding artist:

I have been making paintings with my vagina. So this surgery has really inspired me to be more creative as well.

Despite her young age, Mary had already had spent $100k modifying her body, with her list of surgeries including a brow lift, cheek and lip fat transfers, three nose jobs, three boob jobs, twenty dental veneers, three ‘Brazilian butt lifts’ and and numerous lip fillers.

Mary claims her ‘blow-up doll’ has previously resulted in car accidents, as well as propositions from her many followers. One fan even offered to leave his marriage for her, but 0 in Mary’s words – ‘he was broke and ugly’.

And it would appear Mary is keen to have further enhancements in the future. However, at the moment she just wants to prioritise having her vagina straightened out.

Mary said:

If the vaginal injections don’t work, they’ll do a surgical revision.

It’s not clear whether or not Mary in in possession of the world’s fattest vagina, but I wish her all the best of luck on her quest.

