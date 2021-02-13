Woman Who Pretended To Be Black Complains ‘Transracial’ Scandal Has Left Her Unemployed

NBC News/Tamron Hall Show/YouTube

A woman who was found to be pretending to be Black has complained that she’s been unable to secure a job for six years as a result of the ‘transracial’ scandal.

Rachel Dolezal, who now goes by the Nigerian name Nkechi Amare Diallo, came under fire in 2015 after a local news reporter unearthed photos of her as a child and spoke to her Caucasian parents, confirming she was not the African American woman she proclaimed to be.

The 43-year-old opened up about her experiences during an interview on the Tamron Hall Show this week, where she expressed her wishes that people could see her for who she is rather than ‘what’ she is.

See her interview below:

Dolezal identifies as ‘transracial’, claiming she is a Black person even though her biology is that of a Caucasian person. She was teaching Africana studies at Eastern Washington University when her secret came out, and was ousted from the job as a result.

Speaking to Hall, Dolezal said that she’s struggled to secure a new job since, explaining:

I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino. I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either.

Tamron Hall Show/YouTube

Dolezal, a former NAACP president, said that potential employers don’t cite her scandal as the reason for the rejections, but she expressed belief that it’s hard for them to look past the information about her online – which she deems to be ‘fake’.

Dolezal, who has written a memoir about her experiences titled In Full Color, commented, ‘The only place that my true story lives is in my book. I think that people, you know, aren’t going to go seek out my book if they’re just looking for an employee, so it’s been tough for sure, but I have not given up.’

The mum-of-three said she’s ‘always identified racially as human’ but that she has found ‘more of a home in Black culture and the Black community’.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-ERmy8k3aw&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=TamronHallShow">Tamron Hall Show/YouTube</a>

She stressed that her opinion ‘hasn’t changed’ since her scandal was uncovered, adding, ‘I’m still the same person I was in May of 2015, I’m still doing the work, I’m still pressing forward, but it has been really tough for sure.’

In an effort to make ends meet, the former teacher has been braiding hair, writing grants, painting and doing ‘pep talks’ on Cameo.