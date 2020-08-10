Woman Who Ripped Out Her Eyes While High Turns Life Around And Gets New Eyes

New Eyes South Carolina Drugs Thumbnail SWNS

Two years ago, a South Carolina woman gouged out her own eyeballs during a methamphetamine binge. Now, she’s healthier and happier, with a new pair of prosthetic eyes.

On February 6, 2018, Kaylee Muthart somehow ripped her own eyes out while high on crystal meth, all while a horrified bystander tried and failed to restrain her.

She was soon rushed to hospital, however there was nothing doctors could do –t she was told she’d be blind for life. However, the subsequent two years have seen Kaylee get clean, healthy and she even has a new set of prosthetic eyeballs.

Kaylee Muthart pictured with her new prosthetic eyes. SWNS

The 22-year-old, who is currently enrolled in ‘blind school’, received the incredible set on August 5, provided by Dr. Joseph Gorrin, of Gorrin’s Clinic in Greenville.

Kaylee said: ‘I was so excited to get them, I just wanted to appear more normal to the outside world.’

The horrific incident triggered a will in Kaylee to become healthier, quickly entering rehab and committing to getting clean. After the recent procedure, Kaylee’s boyfriend Alex George said: ‘It melted my heart.’

The 42-year-old added: ‘I felt so much joy, love, appreciation and thanks to God. Seeing Kaylee happy makes me happy. She is always an upbeat and positive person, but this made her extra happy. It was incredible to be able to look in her eyes.’

Alex cried when he first saw Kaylee with her new eyes. She told him she felt like herself again, to which he replied: ‘You’ve always been Kaylee to me.’

When Kaylee FaceTimed her mum, Katy Tompkins, 58, to show her the new peepers, ‘she cried with happiness too… she is so excited for me and this next chapter in my life’.

The couple celebrated the occasion with dinner at Applebees, where they had their first date, ‘so it’s a meaningful place for us’. Kaylee added: ‘Before we had dinner I put on my own makeup for the first time since I lost my sight, that felt very special.’

Since attending blind school, Kaylee has learned how to cope without sight, helping her to be self-sufficient without constant assistance. She’s also soon set to receive a guide dog to assist her daily life.

Kaylee explained:

I’ve learned a decent amount of braille and I can cook, use a stove, wash clothes, make the bed and look after pets now. I’m planning to go back to school to get my high school diploma, and then an associates degree. I want to get up as high as I can. I’ve come such a long way from two years ago.

She added that the path to quitting drugs was ‘awful, physically and mentally, there was hallucinations and psychosis’. However, she credits God with helping her overcome the battle. Kaylee is now working on a book about her experiences, currently titled Kaylee’s Story.