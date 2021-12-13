Woman Who Spent £34k On Body Modifications Says They Help With Body Dysmorphia

Jam Press

A Texas woman who’s spent more than £34,000 on body modifications says they’ve helped with her body dysmorphia.

Kierstyn Milligan, 22, from Houston, got her first tattoo at the age of 15. Years later, she’s tattooed her eyeballs and spent around £15,000 on fang and breast implants, piercings in her nipple, tongue, both nostrils and the bridge of her nose, and now she’s aiming to be tattooed head-to-toe before next Christmas.

Advert 10

Kierstyn is a dancer who also earns money through OnlyFans, and has more than 690,000 followers on TikTok (@orylan1999). ‘I always knew I wanted to look like this, I have had this vision in my head since I was young and have finally fulfilled it,’ she said.

Jam Press

‘The way I looked before compared to now, I feel so much happier. Before I had no self love or even understood who I was, now I feel I understand myself the most and have the most self love and confidence. When some people see my eyes they stare and point and say nothing, others give me ugly looks, and some will straight up get in my face and say they hate it.

‘The craziest reactions are from people online hiding behind a screen. They love to say, ‘you look like a demon’ or ‘you were so much prettier before,’ or ‘you must not have had a good childhood’. But I also get people who are so sweet and say they love it and want pictures with me.

Advert 10

‘My family and friends weren’t surprised about my modifications because it’s something I’ve always wanted but they were shocked when I tattooed my eyeballs. I did it as a way of showing my difference and to see how shocked and offended people can get when they don’t understand something that’s not the norm of society.’

Jam Press/@orylan1999

Kierstyn has an array of incredible tattoos, including a dream catcher, geisha girl, scorpion and a complete arm sleeve in black, which she says helped her through periods of suffering body dysmorphia.

‘In 2020, I got a moth on my throat, a rose dagger on my shoulder and Hebrew writing on my neck. This year I’ve had a butterfly on my forehead, a dagger with roses on my face, a bat underneath my breasts and my eyes tattooed. My latest tattoo is on my stomach of butterflies and strawberries to complement the bat,’ she said.

Advert 10

‘My favourite tattoo would probably be the butterfly on my head because it was such a bold move. I’ve never wanted to fit in, I’ve always been the odd one out.’

Jam Press/@orylan1999

She’s looking to get the other side of her face inked in the new year. ‘I’m not sure what I’m going to get yet and the goal is to be fully tattooed head-to-toe before next Christmas so we’ll see hopefully I can do it,’ Kierstyn said.

‘The only advice I can really give to anyone wanting to modify or tattoo themselves is: do it out of love, do it out of the fact that it will make you happy. We should only do things that bring us joy, for me that’s what modifying myself does, so I want that for others if that’s what they choose, nothing but love and happiness.’

Advert 10