Woman Who Survived Being Hit By A Train Tells Incredible Story

Everyone thought a Nebraska teenager died after she was hit by a train – but she survived, and now she’s telling her story.

In September this year, stories emerged about a 17-year-old girl who collided with a train in her car, having been blinded by the sun. The crash was apparently so severe that it ejected the vehicle’s engine, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

However, most of the reports said she passed away as a result of the incident – but this isn’t true. Miraculously, she lived to tell the tale.

Sydney Conner (@stdraecon) recently opened up about the accident on TikTok. ‘I’m the girl that got hit by a train in Nebraska and no I’m not dead,’ her bio reads.

‘I was on my way to school and it was about 7.45am. The sun was super-bright for some reason this morning, even my friends told me it was tough driving to school. The sun was coming from the east, which would have been my right, which is the same direction the train came [from],’ she explains in the video.

‘I take this route every day for school. I always cross these tracks, so it was nothing new. These tracks do not have crossing arms or flashing lights or anything like that, it’s just a stop sign. The best way I can describe not being able to see the train coming was like trying to catch a ball in the sun, like how you can lose it up in the sun for a second and then it’s right there.

‘I looked both ways and I thought it was clear, so I pulled out onto the tracks and then the last thing I remember is seeing the train to my right and it was about to hit me.’

Sydney then shows photos from the tracks and her car in the wake of the crash, which was written off – to say the least. After it had been called by an engineer, they saw Sydney walking down the track on the phone to her mum, having managed to get out of the wreck. She later passed out near the stop sign, which is where she was found.

‘The ambulance was called and I was rushed to the hospital. I woke up in the ER but I don’t remember much of it. They put me in the ICU overnight to watch for internal bleeding,’ she continues.

Doctors informed her she’d fractured a part of her vertebrae. While she’s mostly recovered, Sydney still has cuts and bruises all over and is ‘sore AF’. She still isn’t sure why news reports said she was dead.