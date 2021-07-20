Woman Arrested For Stealing A Chicken Kiev Says She ‘Didn’t Eat The Chicken Kiev’

I’m pretty sure everyone knows how annoying it is when someone steals the food you’ve been looking forward to all day, but I can’t imagine many people go so far as to call the police.

Apparently there is at least one person who would be willing to get law enforcement involved over a bit of stolen food, though, as made evident in an episode of 999 What’s Your Emergency, when officers arrested a woman for stealing a chicken kiev.

Advert 10

For those who have never had the pleasure of eating a chicken kiev; they consist of breaded or fried chicken and usually have a garlic butter filling, and they make for a great dinner.

In the episode, an officer explained that the culprit went into another resident’s bedroom and stole the kiev, before asking the woman what kind of filling the breaded chicken had inside.

The question caused another officer to burst out laughing, while the woman asked the officer whether she was ‘taking the mick’, but the officer defended her line of questioning by pointing out that you can ‘get cheese and ham and stuff’.

Advert 10

Check out the clip below:

As it turns out, it was a garlic chicken kiev – something the thief would likely have been unable to tell unless they’d looked at the packaging, or eaten the kiev. The arrested woman was adamant it wasn’t the latter, however, as she claimed in the scene that she ‘didn’t eat the chicken kiev’.

Advert 10

The woman made her frustration at the arrest clear as she branded the circumstances ‘ridiculous’, and while the clip doesn’t reveal what happened to her in the aftermath, the mere concept of being arrested for stealing a chicken kiev was enough to entertain thousands of TikTokers who viewed the video online.