Woman Whose Jet Skiing Boyfriend Was Arrested During Lockdown Wants To Marry Him Jessica Radcliffe/Facebook/Howard Quayle

If you’re looking for the way into someone’s heart, apparently jet skiing across the ocean is the way to do it. Just don’t do it during a pandemic.

Jessica Radcliffe says she’s ready to tie the knot with boyfriend Dale McLaughlan following his four-hour venture across the Irish Sea in a jet ski to see her. On the other hand, McLaughlan did end up in jail for the stunt, so maybe it’s not the best way to go.

The 28-year-old roofer claimed he was just testing out his jet ski when he was spotted in a remote Scottish harbour last week, but in reality he was preparing to travel to the Isle of Man to visit Radcliffe.

Dale McLaughlan Dale McLaughlan/Facebook

McLaughlan broke coronavirus restrictions in his effort to see his girlfriend, and ended up being jailed for four weeks after officers found him in Radcliffe’s home. The girlfriend claimed she was unaware McLaughlan had travelled by jet ski until the police turned up.

The pair met on a night out when McLaughlan was legally working in the Isle of Man in September, but after he returned home he was unable to secure a permit to go back and visit, hence his risky, alternative mode of transport.

Though travelling four and a half hours on a jet ski was extremely dangerous, McLaughlan’s determination made Radcliffe, and many other people across the world, swoon.

Jet Ski Pixabay

According to the Daily Record, healthcare worker Radcliffe said she’d had ‘messages from all over the world’, with people from Italy sending pictures of jet skis for McLaughlan in support of his stunt.

Many people have been encouraging Radcliffe and McLaughlan to tie the knot, and the smitten girlfriend admitted she’d be more than happy to do so.

She explained:

People from Ireland have said, ‘What he did is heroic. You should marry that man.’ If he asks me, I’ll say yes. It’s definitely a story to tell our grandkids.

Jessica Radcliffe Jessica Radcliffe/Facebook

Anyone visiting the Isle of Man needs a permit to visit under current coronavirus restrictions, but McLaughlan was unable to secure the necessary documentation despite numerous attempts.

The dedicated man tested negative for coronavirus, but was jailed on Monday, December 14, at Douglas Courthouse. He is set to remain there for four weeks, though Radcliffe has expressed her hopes he’ll be released before Christmas, saying: ‘I’m sure it will calm down.’

Authorities on the Isle of Man enforced strict border rules in an effort to protect its population of 85,000. It has managed to maintain very low levels of the virus, and while there are four active cases, all are in isolation and there is no community spread.

Only one person on the island has lost their life to coronavirus since May.