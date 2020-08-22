Woman With Excess Facial Hair Caused By PCOS Grows Out Full Beard

I had tried for so long to change how I looked, but I couldn’t. I grew to believe that I’m meant to be this way, so I stopped trying to change it.

At first, people would make cruel comments and it would really bring me down. I’d get very self-conscious when I would catch people taking pictures of me while they thought I wasn’t looking.

Now, I still get people taking pictures when I’m out and about, but it doesn’t bother me at all. I just turn and stare at them so they know I can see what they’re doing, and that I don’t care what they think of me.

Now, I’m more confident with my beard than I ever was without. Learning to accept my beard has been, without a doubt, the best thing I’ve ever done.