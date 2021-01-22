Woman With Incurable ‘Broken Heart’ Diagnosis Raffles House And Ferrari To Help Cope With Illness
A 48-year-old woman has decided to raffle off her self-built house and Ferrari after being diagnosed with an incurable heart condition.
Jennifer Matthews, a self employed mum-of-two from Lancashire, was diagnosed in 2016 with ventricular tachycardia, a type of abnormal heartbeat in which your heart beats too fast.
In the following three years she collapsed three times, with her heart having to be restarted twice. In mid-2019 she underwent a heart operation in an attempt to boost her electrolytes to a normal level, but the procedure failed to work and as a result the condition has been branded incurable.
See the house and Ferrari that Jennifer has decided to raffle off below:
Jennifer now takes four tablets for her heart each day, with the medication leaving her ‘weak, with little energy.’
As the owner of an electrical engineering company, the 48-year-old told UNILAD she has ‘grafted’ throughout the years in order to secure her dream home, named Bramble Lodge, near Adlington, Lancashire.
She is now unable to work as much as she has in the past, but she continues to run her business from home, where her two teenage children are also currently working towards their exams. With her medication affecting her energy levels, she and her husband, David, have decided it would be better to downsize the home to somewhere more manageable.
Not wanting to deal with the stress of traditional house viewings, Jennifer decided to put both her house and rare Ferrari Spider up for raffle. The house has been valued at £595,000 and comes with five double bedrooms, a huge garden and a £7,000 Aga cooker, and participants can be in with a chance of winning both the house and car for just £2.
Speaking about the prize, Jennifer said:
We built the house in 2012, and in our opinion the best aspects are the kitchen and our main bedroom.
The kitchen is cream and black with a black Aga, and in our kitchen is parked our black Ferrari which has cream leather interior, so it matches the colour scheme. We drive the Ferrari in and out all the time through the huge bifold doors.
It’s got an amazing in built speaker system and we play music – it’s an amazing party gaff!
The bedroom is amazing, it’s got a bath and sofa as well as a built-in TV. It has a feature ceiling with various light sources depending on ‘mood’, and everyone just says how luxurious it is to bathe in your bedroom.
Jennifer, who describes herself as having a ‘broken heart’, has admitted that her 16- and 17-year-old kids don’t want to leave the ‘amazing’ house, but with little other choice her family has managed to be ‘very supportive’.
The mum will use the money raised from the raffle to pay off the existing mortgage and downsize the family to somewhere more suitable while she continues her care with her electrophysiologist and cardiologist. With any remaining money, Jennifer plans to buy some defibrillators for the local community.
Though the decision to uproot her entire family is not one Jennifer has made lightly, she has been able to look on the bright side by knowing someone will win the amazing prize.
She commented:
These times are so uncertain, gloomy and sad, and never again will people have the opportunity to win this bespoke house that is like no other house on the planet because I built it from scratch to my measurements.
It’s life changing and exciting and we need some CHEER right now!
Me and my family keep discussing what we’d do if we won and it’s provided a welcome distraction to the worries the pandemic has given us.
Those looking to support Jennifer can enter the raffle on Raffall.com, where tickets will remain available until 11.45pm on Sunday, February 14, or until the last of the available tickets has sold.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Health