Woman With Incurable ‘Broken Heart’ Diagnosis Raffles House And Ferrari To Help Cope With Illness

We built the house in 2012, and in our opinion the best aspects are the kitchen and our main bedroom.

The kitchen is cream and black with a black Aga, and in our kitchen is parked our black Ferrari which has cream leather interior, so it matches the colour scheme. We drive the Ferrari in and out all the time through the huge bifold doors.

It’s got an amazing in built speaker system and we play music – it’s an amazing party gaff!

The bedroom is amazing, it’s got a bath and sofa as well as a built-in TV. It has a feature ceiling with various light sources depending on ‘mood’, and everyone just says how luxurious it is to bathe in your bedroom.