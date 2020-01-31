Woman With World's 'Fattest Vagina' Posts Childhood Pics To Share 'Glow Up' @xomarym/Instagram

An Instagram model who is famed for having the world’s ‘fattest vagina’ has shared a series of childhood pictures on social media to reveal her dramatic ‘glow up’.

Mary Magdalene, from Toronto, has built up an impressive following thanks to her unusual appearance, which she describes as the ‘blow-up doll’ look.

The 24-year-old is virtually covered with interesting tattoos from head to toe, and has undergone many cosmetic procedures to achieve her voluptuous figure.

Mary has undergone a brow lift, boob job, had fat transferred to her cheeks and lips – twice – three nose jobs, three boob jobs, twenty dental veneers and countless lip fillers. She’s even had youth-promoting hyaluronic acid injections into her cheeks ‘multiple times’ and three ‘Brazilian butt lifts’.

While the model has gained fame for her unique appearance, the star has now revealed what she looked like as a child, before all the surgery and body modifications.

Taking to Instagram, Mary uploaded three separate throwback photos, in which she admits she was always a tomboy as a child and loved playing with boy’s toys.

Unfortunately, Mary’s unusual look can draw in negative comments from strangers, but she doesn’t let it affect her because she loves herself.

She said: ‘I feel horny when I look at myself in the mirror. I have caused car accidents,’ adding: ‘I can twerk my boobs.’

Following her procedures, Mary has said she now feels more confident than ever, particularly when she’s wearing no clothes.

After having fat injected into her vagina, the 24-year-old said:

I feel more confident naked, and I love showing it off in clothes. My favourite type of cleavage now is my camel toe. Although when I bend over it looks like I have a ball-sack.

Mary claims her ‘blow-up doll’ has previously resulted in car accidents, as well as propositions from her many followers. One fan even offered to leave his marriage for her, but in Mary’s words: ‘he was broke and ugly’.

In August last year, the Instagram model revealed she had spent a whopping $100,000 on plastic surgery since getting her first procedure at the age of 21, and it seems she isn’t done just yet.

Even though her recent surgery experience has left her shaken, Mary said it will not stop her having more procedures.

She said: ‘I am scared but realistically it won’t stop me, it is very addictive,’ adding, ‘I love everything about myself.’