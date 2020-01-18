Woman With World’s Fattest Vagina Says She Wants Eyebrow Transplants Next
A woman, who almost died trying to achieve the world’s ‘fattest vagina’, has said she wants to get eyebrow transplants next.
Mary Magdalene, from Toronto, ‘loves to look like a blow up doll’, but her addiction to cosmetic surgery almost killed her after she had to have two blood transfusions following the unusual procedure.
In August last year, the Instagram model revealed she had spent a whopping $100,000 on plastic surgery since getting her first procedure at the age of 21, and it seems she isn’t done just yet.
Mary has undergone a brow lift, boob job, fat transferred to her cheeks and lips – twice – three nose jobs, three boob jobs, twenty dental veneers and countless lip fillers.
She’s also had youth-promoting hyaluronic acid injections into her cheeks ‘multiple times’ and three ‘Brazilian butt lifts’.
Even though her recent surgery experience has left her shaken, Mary said it will not stop her having more procedures.
She said, ‘I am scared but realistically it won’t stop me, it is very addictive’, adding, ‘I love everything about myself’.
Taking to Instagram on January 8, Mary uploaded a full length photo of herself wearing a black and white striped dress, with the caption, ‘I want to get eyebrow transplants next lol’.
Speaking of her most unusual procedure, which was a bid to achieve the world’s ‘fattest vagina’, Mary said:
The most unusual operation I had was very recently, on my vagina. I custom designed it, so I have the fattest in the world.
I almost died during my last procedure. I had to get two blood transfusions. The doctor said I was losing so much blood and turning very pale.
He thought I was going to die. I felt nauseous for a whole week, and I thought I was dying and had a bad allergic reaction to my new blood I received from the transfusion.
Unfortunately, Mary’s unusual look can draw in negative comments from strangers, but she doesn’t let it affect her because she loves herself.
She said, ‘I feel horny when I look at myself in the mirror. I have caused car accidents’, adding, ‘I can twerk my boobs’.
Isn’t that just the level of confidence we should all aspire to?
While it’s hard to imagine the Instagram without her signature tattoos, huge chest implants and big lips, the 24-year-old has uploaded a series of throwback pictures showing what she looked like prior to all the procedures.
Now that is a serious transformation.
