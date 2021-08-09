Woman With World’s Largest Mouth Shows How Much She Can Fit In It On Live TV

ITV

Samantha Ramsdell has the biggest mouth in the world. Now, we know how much she can fit inside it.

The 31-year-old Connecticut resident is the proud holder of a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest gob. Around five-and-a-half inches wide and six inches long, she first went viral on TikTok for her massive jaw.

Advert 10

‘Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it’s great because now it’s like one of the biggest, best things about me,’ she said.

During a recent appearance on This Morning following her new record, Ramsdell showed off just how much her mouth could hold, with Eammon Holmes asking to her to illustrate how ‘voluminous’ it is.

First of all, she takes an apple and manages to fit it in her mouth lengthways. Then she takes a turkey sandwich and stuffs it all in, all while Eammon and Ruth Langsford cringe. ‘Quick, take it out,’ she pleads. ‘There you go folks, that’s what it means to have the biggest mouth in the world,’ Eammon says.

Advert 10

‘We’re living through the golden era for TV,’ one social media user reacted. ‘Don’t say it. Don’t say. Dooooooon’t say it,’ another joked. ‘Why would you! Mind boggling, but hey – whatever floats your boat,’ another wrote.

Samantha does have some advice for ‘anyone who had a large body part, or something really unique, and they wanted to go for the Guinness World Records title… I would say do it! Do it proud and make it your biggest asset. It’s your superpower, it is thing that makes you special and different from everyone else walking around’.