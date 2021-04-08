Woman With World’s Longest Nails Cuts Them For First Time In 30 Years

Guinness World Records/Ripley's Believe It Or Not!

The woman with the world’s longest nails has got them cut for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Ayanna Williams, from Houston, Texas, was handed a Guinness World Record back in 2017 for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female), measuring out at a jaw-dropping 18ft. However, she didn’t stop there.

In the years since, she’s continued to let them grow, with her nails eventually hitting the 24ft mark. Alas, after breaking her own record, it was time to say goodbye.

After completing one final measure, Dr. Allison Readinger of Trinity Vista Dermatology in Forth Worth took an electric rotary tool to Ayanna’s nails. She’d been growing them for 28 years.

As per a Guinness World Records press release, Ayanna said, ‘I’ve been growing my nails for a few decades now. I’m so, so ready for a new life. I’m know I’m going to miss them, but it’s just about that time – it’s time for them to go.’

Ayanna’s ambition to grow her nails to record-breaking lengths came from a fascination with nail art when she was younger. The last time she painted her massive nails, it took a few days and around three or four bottles of nail polish. Members of the public reacted in different ways over the years, but most people were supportive.

She explained:

I have this thing that I do with children when they come up to me and they say, ‘Are those your nails?’ and I say, ‘Yeah’ and then I ask and I say, ‘How old are you?’ and they say, ‘I’m 10 or I’m seven’ and I say, ‘Guess how old my nails are? They’re like 28 – 29 years! They’re older than you!’

However, as difficulties in performing everyday tasks mounted, she decided it was time to move on. ‘With my movements I have to be very, very careful. So usually in my mind I’m already preparing for the next step that I have to do to make sure that I don’t hurt myself with my nails – or break them. I’m excited about cutting my nails because I’m looking forward to new beginnings,’ she said.

Her nails won’t be disposed of, though – they’re going to be preserved and put on display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida, much to Ayanna’s delight.

She said, ‘It’s gonna be awesome. It’s going to be a like a wax of myself even though it’s just my nails. I can’t wait to see that, for real. I’m going to be grinning from ear to ear. Just really think about it, it’s amazing.’

Ayanna added, ‘With or without my nails, I will still be the queen. My nails don’t make me, I make my nails!’

The longest fingernails ever recorded on a woman belonged to Lee Redmond, who managed to grow them to 28ft. Unfortunately, she lost them in a car accident.