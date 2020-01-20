Woman's Botched Microblading Procedure Leaves Her With 'Monster Brows' Shannon Bozell/CBS Austin

Many people across the world have had some kind of beauty mishap – including this poor woman when she decided to get her eyebrows microbladed.

Shannon Bozell, from Michigan, USA, spent a hefty $350 to get her eyebrows microbladed and was left with ‘big caterpillar eyebrows’ she felt didn’t fit her face. Oops.

According to CBS Austin, Bozell express her dissatisfaction to salon owner Anne Hicks, who performed the microblading, but the woman was refused a refund.

After going in with extremely fair and thin eyebrows – apparently from years of ‘over-plucking’ – Bozell then left the salon with large and very distinct brunette eyebrows, despite having blonde hair.

Along with being unhappy with the look of the eyebrows, Bozell also developed blisters under her eyes from the treatment.

In an effort to disguise her eyebrows, the woman dyed her hair darker and gave herself a fringe.

Salon owner Hicks told CBS:

I stand by the work that I did when she left, and I stand behind the fact that I told her in detail what the process could be and what the process was.

Hicks went on to add that the woman had two treatments in a short period of time so needed time to ‘recover’, and that it takes around 30 days for the eyebrows to ‘shrink’ and become a more natural colour.

Bozell requested a refund from Hicks several times. Hicks denied her requests, saying she does not offer refunds, instead asking Bozell to come back to the salon multiple times so she could fix the situation.

The woman has since gone elsewhere to amend her eyebrows.

If you thought that was bad, one mum’s breast surgery went so wrong she genuinely thought her implants were going to fall out of her chest.

Angelica Isaksen, from Stockholm, Sweden, paid £6,000 for her second boob job in June last year at a cut-price clinic she found on social media.

The 27-year-old chose the unnamed clinic after seeing celebrities promoting it on Instagram, and jumped at the opportunity to get a cheap deal for her desired surgery.

Within days her right breast had ballooned, turned bright red and was throbbing in pain. However, when she went to the clinic with her concerns, they told her these side effects were ‘normal’.

It was later discovered Isaksen had contracted MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bug, while under the knife. She was kept in hospital for five days before being sent home to wait for an appointment with a plastic surgeon to remove the implant.

She was bedbound for two weeks while she waited for the removal and had to wear a special bra. She was also told to lie down to stop the implant from falling out. Ouch.