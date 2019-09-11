Woman’s Terrifying Pregnancy Scan Shows ‘Devil Baby’ Staring Right Into Her Soul

Kennedy News and Media

For many mums and dads to be, the first scan is an emotional but ultimately exciting moment; giving them the very first glimpse of the unborn child set to enter their lives.

However, for one expectant young mum from Richmond, Virginia, her first scan looked more like a scene cut from Rosemary’s Baby for being too creepy.

Heading to her 24-week gender scan, 17-year-old Iyanna Carrington could not have expected the terrifying grin that would greet her, from inside her very own womb…

Iyanna’s midwife revealed the baby was a little girl, and gave her a tantalising look at her daughter’s ‘beautiful face’.

However, the atmosphere darkened somewhat when the midwife rolled the doppler back over Iyanna’s bump for a second look at the little cherub.

There – staring intensely from the screen – was a face straight from the gates of hell; wide devilish eyes and the sort of demonic smile you would never, ever want to receive, let alone from your very own bundle of joy.

Thankfully, the midwife reassured Iyanna and the baby’s father Raleek the ‘demon-like’ face was perfectly fine and normal, with no pre-natal exorcisms required whatsoever.

Iyanna later shared the hilariously nightmarish scan to Facebook, joking how she,’loved the devil baby so much already’.

Iyanna said:

I’d never seen anything like it. I was going to see whether she was a boy or girl. I love this devil baby so much already. They showed her face and she looked normal, then the nurse confirmed she was girl, but I knew that deep down already. Then they put it back on her face and she was just looking right at me like that. I said ‘she looks like a ghost’ in the doctor’s office and the doctor said ‘yeah, that’s very [normal]’. She looked a bit crazy.

She added:

Most babies hide from the camera. She looked towards straight at me and she scared me a bit because the room was dark. I don’t know why she looked like that. Some people from the internet thought she was fake, but that’s my real life baby there. The dad was there too. He was shocked by the news that she was a girl, because he has two sons and he thought it would going to be another boy. We were just laughing at the scan. You can see her little nose on [the other image]. You can tell she’s beautiful really.

Congratulations to Iyanna and Raleek on the dawn of their adorable little anti-Christ!

