Women Can Have ‘Spectacular’ Orgasms In Their Sleep

We’ve all heard about guys having wet dreams, or waking up ready and raring to go after their subconscious creates a heated encounter, but men aren’t the only ones whose day can kick off with a climax.

Male orgasms aren’t exactly a daily topic of conversation, but for some reason they seem to come up a lot more than that of their female counterpart, whether it’s in songs, like The Lonely Island’s tune Jizz In My Pants, TV shows, like Otis’ wet dream in Sex Education, or in films like The 40 Year Old Virgin.

The lack of discussion may be down to the fact that guys’ orgasms are often seen as more comedic than women’s, like when Jim Levenstein blows his load before even taking off his boxers in American Pie. But ultimately, for whatever reason, the concept of women having a good time is often kept behind closed doors.

So, while I’m sure the majority of females will be well aware of the fact that they can have spectacular orgasms in their sleep, too, it may come as a surprise to men, potentially because the leftover physical evidence is usually a lot less, well, messy.

Debby Herbenick, a human sexuality scholar, professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health, and author of The Coregasm Workout, explained to Mic that ‘people of all genitals and genders may experience orgasm in their sleep’.

Facts and figures on the matter aren’t exactly up to date, but a 1986 study found that 37% of people with vaginas reported having at least one ‘sleep orgasm’ in their life. Comparatively, Alfred Kinsey’s book, Sexual Behavior in the Human Male, stated in 2003 that 83% of people with penises reported having at least one.

Of course, it’s possible that some of the women interviewed in the 80s were keeping quiet about their orgasms back in the day, so it would be interesting to see how figures compare today, when the topic of sex is much less taboo – at least in some areas.

Men can ejaculate in their sleep if they have an erotic dream during the REM sleep cycle, though you don’t necessarily need to have a dream in order to orgasm.

Experts have suggested people with vaginas may be physically stimulating themselves to orgasm in their sleep, though there is evidence that they can climax even without any physical stimulation.

In comparison, there don’t appear to be any studies of whether people with penises can have sleep orgasms without actual physical stimulation, with those who climax in their sleep potentially doing so because of hypersensitivity of the sensory nerves of the penis.

The fact is, sleep orgasms can be had by all, and Leah Millheiser, director of the Stanford Female Sexual Medicine Program, pointed out how the phenomenon shows ‘the brain is such an important organ when it comes to sexual function.’

So there you have it. Sweet dreams, everyone!