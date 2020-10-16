Women Defend Prime Minister In Sexist Uproar After She Wears Blazer With Nothing Underneath PA Images/trendimag/Instagram

People have leaped to the defence of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, after a sexism row blew up when she dared to wear a blazer ‘with nothing underneath’.

When PM Marin appeared in a feature for Trendi magazine, she was photographed for the main cover in a blazer and appeared to wear nothing underneath. While this may sound like a fairly innocuous thing to do, it has sadly sparked a sexism debate over what women should and should not wear.

Trendi shared the cover photo to Instagram, in celebration of the shoot. However, not everyone chose to embrace the striking image. Instead, some opted to criticise it as ‘inappropriate’, which led to a number of high profile women clapping back with photos of themselves in blazers, sharing posts of support with the hashtag #imwithsanna.

Ironically, during the in-depth interview with the publication, Marin had said she wished to ‘concentrate on policies, not my appearance,’ which could have applied to both the magazine content and in her day-to-day life.

Kiti Kokkonen, the Finnish actress, showed her solidarity with the PM’s right to wear whatever she wanted and not face judgement, by posting her own blazer photo to her 117,000 followers on Instagram.

‘Everyone should be allowed to live in such a way that their personality, dignity and professional skills are not determined by grabbing irrelevant flower stalks,’ she captioned the black and white photo posted to her feed.

Similarly, Finnish singer Hanna Pakarinen shared her own blazer picture, too.

Malta’s junior minister Rosianne Cutajar shared the image of PM Marin, saying: ‘Regardless of our work and our roles in society and politics, all too often we are judged by our appearance. Sexist and misogynistic attacks continue unchecked. When will this shaming stop?’

Social Democrat Marin, 34, became Finland’s youngest ever PM and the world’s youngest leader, after being sworn in last December, 2019.

Marin was raised in Helsinki in what she describes as a ‘rainbow family’, by her mother and her girlfriend. She was the first person in her family to graduate from university, and went on to attain a Masters in Administrative Science in 2017.