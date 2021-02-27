unilad
Advert

Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Discovers Lump In Each Breast During Surgery Consultation

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 Feb 2021 12:22
Women Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Discovers Lump In Each Breast During Surgery ConsultationIm_D_Ollady/TikTok/im_d_ollady/Instagram

Tessica Brown, the woman who found viral fame after using Gorilla Glue on her hair, has discovered a lump in each of her breasts.

Brown made headlines at the beginning of the month after sharing a TikTok video explaining how she had used Gorilla Glue on her hair and ended up stuck with the same hairstyle for several weeks.

Advert

Eventually, Brown went on have the glue surgically removed by Dr. Michael Obeng. Brown thanked the surgeon for giving her her life back after removing the glue from her hair and scalp and said she was ‘forever grateful’ for what he did for her.

Dr. Obeng kindly removed the glue from her hair for free. This lead to Brown’s GoFundMe page being investigated by the organisation after she raised more than $20,000 from an initial target of $1,500.

Advert

The investigation has since come to a close after finding no evidence of fraud.

Dr. Obeng is now giving Brown a breast lift/implants, as well as stomach liposuction, according to TMZ. However, during her surgery consultation, two lumps were apparently found in her breasts.

Following the discovery, Brown had a mammogram that confirmed Dr. Obeng’s suspicions and has already had the two masses removed. The samples are now reportedly being tested for cancer.

Im_D_Ollady/TikTok
Advert

Despite the concerning news, Brown has seen the lighter side of things and is glad the two lumps were discovered now, rather than later, and feels the Gorilla Glue incident helped lead her to this moment.

In the wake of performing the glue removal on Brown, Dr. Obeng said his business has never been better and that he’s seen a ‘100-fold increase in inquiries’.

Brown has since gone on to partner with Dr. Obeng and Las Vegas’ Center for Aesthetic Medicine giving someone the chance to win a free breast enhancement and face lift.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Call Of Duty Standalone Zombies Game Now Reportedly In Development
Gaming

Call Of Duty Standalone Zombies Game Now Reportedly In Development

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Asking Former Staffer To Play Strip Poker
News

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Asking Former Staffer To Play Strip Poker

More Than 12,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Giraffe Heart Trophy Hunter From Facebook
Animals

More Than 12,000 People Sign Petition To Ban Giraffe Heart Trophy Hunter From Facebook

Barack Obama Says He Broke Classmate’s Nose For Calling Him Racial Slur
News

Barack Obama Says He Broke Classmate’s Nose For Calling Him Racial Slur

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Life, Gorilla glue girl, Tessica Brown

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    GORILLA GLUE WOMAN DISCOVERS LUMP IN EACH BREAST ... During Boob Job Consult

 