Woman Who Gorilla Glued Her Hair Discovers Lump In Each Breast During Surgery Consultation

Im_D_Ollady/TikTok/im_d_ollady/Instagram

Tessica Brown, the woman who found viral fame after using Gorilla Glue on her hair, has discovered a lump in each of her breasts.

Brown made headlines at the beginning of the month after sharing a TikTok video explaining how she had used Gorilla Glue on her hair and ended up stuck with the same hairstyle for several weeks.

Advert 10

Eventually, Brown went on have the glue surgically removed by Dr. Michael Obeng. Brown thanked the surgeon for giving her her life back after removing the glue from her hair and scalp and said she was ‘forever grateful’ for what he did for her.

Dr. Obeng kindly removed the glue from her hair for free. This lead to Brown’s GoFundMe page being investigated by the organisation after she raised more than $20,000 from an initial target of $1,500.

Advert 10

The investigation has since come to a close after finding no evidence of fraud.

Dr. Obeng is now giving Brown a breast lift/implants, as well as stomach liposuction, according to TMZ. However, during her surgery consultation, two lumps were apparently found in her breasts.

Following the discovery, Brown had a mammogram that confirmed Dr. Obeng’s suspicions and has already had the two masses removed. The samples are now reportedly being tested for cancer.

Im_D_Ollady/TikTok

Advert 10

Despite the concerning news, Brown has seen the lighter side of things and is glad the two lumps were discovered now, rather than later, and feels the Gorilla Glue incident helped lead her to this moment.

In the wake of performing the glue removal on Brown, Dr. Obeng said his business has never been better and that he’s seen a ‘100-fold increase in inquiries’.

Brown has since gone on to partner with Dr. Obeng and Las Vegas’ Center for Aesthetic Medicine giving someone the chance to win a free breast enhancement and face lift.