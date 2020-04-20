World War 2 Veteran Shaves Hair Into Mohawk Again As Tribute To Fallen Friends
A 96-year-old World War II veteran has had his head shaved into a mohawk for the second time in his life to pay tribute to his fallen comrades.
Guy Whidden, from Frederick County, Maryland, first shaved his head into the unique style in 1944 – the night before D-Day – when he was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division, in an attempt to intimidate German soldiers.
Although he was aware other American troops had embraced the hairstyle, he was the only one in his platoon who did, and when his lieutenant saw it he told him to shave it off. He followed the orders then, but Guy thought now would be the perfect time to bring the mohawk back.
Check out the mohawk here:
With a little help from his granddaughter, Lydia Arshadi, Guy managed to achieve the style and achieve viral fame all in one day, after Lydia filmed the process and uploaded it to YouTube and Facebook.
The video, which shows Guy wearing a blue barber’s sheet while sitting outside and getting his hair cut over the course of around 20 minutes, has received nearly 100,000 views across various social media platforms.
After Lydia is done cutting his hair, Guy can be heard saying he likes his new hairstyle, adding: ‘It’s pretty cool. Good job, Lydia.’ When she then asks her granddad if he feels young again, he replies: ‘Oh absolutely, I feel like a young buck.’
Speaking to The Frederick News Post about the reasons behind cutting his hair, Guy said he wanted to ‘add a little humour’ to everything that’s going on in the world right now.
He explained:
A lot of people are going through a lot of problems with the [coronavirus]. Some of them are frightened, some of them are just concerned, and they’re locked in and it gets boring to a certain extent.
To me, it’s like a wake-up call. Back in our day, World War II was referred to as a national emergency. And this is what we’re going through now, a national emergency. This isn’t easy for people, and everybody’s working together, and that’s the good part of it, just like we did back in World War II.
I’ve always been optimistic all of my life. A smile goes a long ways. So I thought that might create a little interest among my airborne friends, a lot of them who are currently airborne, not just the old timers like myself. I don’t think any of them are interested in wearing a mohawk. But I’d like to.
Lydia, who left her home in New York City to stay with her family before the city was quarantined, says she feels ‘privileged’ to be able to do something like this as a ‘tribute to his fallen comrades’.
More importantly though, she said it was a way for them ‘to bring everybody together and make things a bit more lighthearted than they are now’. She added: ‘And I think aside from the tribute, everybody got a good giggle to see a 96-year-old with a mohawk.’
And although Guy thought nobody would follow suit, since going viral the video has inspired others to don the mohawk, with Lydia saying they received dozens of photos from others who have used the veteran as their inspiration – many of whom are in the military themselves.
This isn’t the first time Guy has paid tribute to those he served with in World War II; every year, he travels to Normandy to remember those who lost their lives, and on the 50th anniversary of D-Day he jumped out of a plane to mark the occasion.
As the only one from his squad to survive D-Day, Guy’s tributes are made even more special, with the veteran wanting to honour their memories.
What a guy.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
CreditsLydia Arshadi/YouTube and 2 others
Lydia Arshadi/YouTube
Army Airborne #MohawkChallenge by Guy Whidden, 101st Airborne Paratrooper Greatest Generation
Lydia Arshadi/Facebook
The Frederick News Post
96-year-old WWII veteran dons mohawk to spread cheer during coronavirus