World War 2 Veteran Shaves Hair Into Mohawk Again As Tribute To Fallen Friends

A lot of people are going through a lot of problems with the [coronavirus]. Some of them are frightened, some of them are just concerned, and they’re locked in and it gets boring to a certain extent.

To me, it’s like a wake-up call. Back in our day, World War II was referred to as a national emergency. And this is what we’re going through now, a national emergency. This isn’t easy for people, and everybody’s working together, and that’s the good part of it, just like we did back in World War II.

I’ve always been optimistic all of my life. A smile goes a long ways. So I thought that might create a little interest among my airborne friends, a lot of them who are currently airborne, not just the old timers like myself. I don’t think any of them are interested in wearing a mohawk. But I’d like to.