World War II Veteran Released From Hospital For 104th Birthday ABC7 News

A World War II veteran who beat COVID-19 was released from hospital for his 104th birthday.

Major Wooten, from Alabama, was released from Madison Hospital on Tuesday, December 1, after being treated for coronavirus.

Advert 10

While fatigued and ‘a little fuzzy mentally’ after going through the treatment, Wooten appears to be well enough to enjoy turning 104 years old.

Check out the video of Wooten leaving hospital below:

In video footage from the hospital, Wooten was seen being rolled out on his wheelchair while wearing a face mask. As he was exiting, he was greeted by a group of nurses clapping and cheering, singing ‘Happy birthday dear Pop Pop’. His chair even had balloons for the special occasion.

Advert 10

His granddaughter Holley Wooten McDonald told ABC News, ‘I’m just thankful that they were able to treat him so quickly and we were able to get him tested. It’s amazing that a 104 year old survived COVID.’

Wooten served as a private first class in the US Army for several years, working on railroads and repairing bomb-damaged trains in Paris. Later, he went on to find a career with US Steel in Birmingham.

Across the US, there’s been more than 14.2 million cases of coronavirus, with 276,000 deaths. In Alabama alone, there’s been more than 260,000 cases and 3,776 deaths due to COVID-19.

Advert 10

McDonald explained that Wooten contracted the virus on November 23 after her mother tested positive. At first, he was given an infusion of monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab – however, the next day his condition worsened, at which point he was taken into hospital just before Thanksgiving.

Then, somehow, he felt much better. ‘I don’t know if that medicine just started working… but within 24 hours he was better,’ McDonald said. According to his granddaughter, his blood oxygen levels are much healthier and his lungs are ‘clear as a bell’.

She added, ‘He just brings so much happiness to everybody. Just seeing everybody and their reaction to him, it just makes you very proud to call him your grandfather, and I love him so much.’

Advert 10

The family has been fortunate with the virus. Her mother recovered from COVID-19, as did her sister, despite having to spend a week on a ventilator.

As well as testing positive for coronavirus, Wooten had another serious health scare earlier this year when he was admitted to hospital with severe heart problems. After he pulled through, which also made the news, Wooten received a call from University of Alabama’s head football coach Nick Saban. ‘He was on cloud nine after that,’ McDonald said.