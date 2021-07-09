World’s Deepest Pool And Underwater City Opens In Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai

Dubai has created the world’s deepest swimming pool, and it’s definitely something to add on to your bucket list.

The 60 metre-deep pool is part of the city’s new underwater city, and is filled with a staggering 14 million litres of water.

Advert 10

If you can’t quite envision just how large that is, the attraction, named Deep Dive Dubai, is at least four times bigger than any other diving pool in the world and has been branded as the ‘Deepest swimming pool for diving’ by the Guinness World Book of Records.

Deep Dive Dubai

As it stands, the pool isn’t open to the public and people can only visit the attraction if they’ve been invited. However, the public won’t have to wait too much longer, as the pool is expected to open up to everyone later this year, CNN reports.

While you’d think the record-breaking pool would be enough by itself, it also boasts an underwater city and is housed in a 1,500-square-meter oyster-shaped structure.

Advert 10

Divers are able to explore the underwater city which has ‘abandoned’ sunken city apartments, as well as a space to play pool in the arcade.

There will be different atmospheres in separate parts of the pool which will be created through its state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.

Deep Dive Dubai

If that wasn’t enough to spark your intrigue, it also has an underwater film studio with an on-land media editing studio nearby (since you obviously can’t have loads of tech underwater).

Advert 10

Worry not if you’re not the next Little Mermaid, however, as Deep Dive Dubai offer courses to divers that are beginners. It also offers courses for more experienced divers, too.

Speaking about the new attraction, Deep Dive Dubai director Jarrod Jablonski said:

There are quite a few dive pools in the world that are deep, but this one is so much more interesting. It’s not only deepest and largest, but the sunken city effect makes it next world order. There are so many things it’s really not fair to call it a pool.

Deep Dive Dubai

Advert 10

While the Burj Khalifa is on the doorstep of the attraction, people are advised to not visit the Dubai landmark too soon after visiting Deep Dive Dubai.

A warning issued on its website reads, as per CNN, ‘Don’t visit the top of the skyscraper after diving. After any dive, it’s recommended to wait 18-24 hours before ascending higher than 300 meters (1,000 feet). However, there is no risk in diving after having visited the tallest building in the world.’