‘World’s Fattest Kid’ Loses More Than Half His Body Weight

A teenage boy described as the ‘world’s fattest kid’ when he was just 10 years old has managed to lose more than half of his body weight.

Arya Permana, from the Pasir Piring hamlet of Cipurwasari village in West Java, Indonesia, first made headlines in 2016 after his ‘appetite increased extremely’ and he gained a lot of weight, eventually weighing in at 193kg (30st 3lbs).

The then 10-year-old embarked on his weight-loss mission with the help of personal trainer and professional bodybuilder Ade Rai, who supervises Arya during his workouts.

Check out Arya’s transformation below:

The young student, who is now 13 years old, describes Ade as his ‘uncle’ and told Asia One the pair initially bonded over video games.

He said:

When I met him for the first time, uncle Ade asked me to play PlayStation with him.

Ade helped Arya get involved in a number of sporting activities and has supported him through the numerous medical procedures the teenager has undergone as part of his transformation.

After three years of check-ups, diet programmes, workout regimes and plastic surgery, Arya has lost more than 100kg and now weighs 86kg (13st 5lbs).

Before Arya underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2017, he had been officially declared the heaviest boy on record by the Indonesian version of the Guinness World Records, the Indonesian World Records Museum.

The teen’s transformation is incredible, though his weight loss journey isn’t over yet. Hardisiswo Soedjana, the chief of the plastic surgery team for Arya’s case, told Asia One the 13-year-old will undergo at least two more surgeries to help remove the excess skin left after the weight loss.

Soedjana explained:

We will do a procedure on his arms. Afterwards, we will lift his breast skin. Next, there will be steps to remove the excess skin on his belly.

Luckily, Arya’s procedures are to be paid by the Health Care and Social Security Agency.

Ade commended the teenager’s efforts and said that despite having a big challenge ahead of him Arya never lost his ambition while undergoing his transformation. The 13-year-old has also been consistently encouraged by his parents and his medical team, as well as Ade.

The personal trainer explained:

According to Arya’s parents, initially he weighed 85kg before his appetite increased extremely. He is now losing weight without losing his spirit. This is a rare quality, especially among adults.

Ade went on to describe how Arya’s story can be used as inspiration for many, explaining:

Arya is now a symbol of hope. People now say: ‘Even Arya can lose weight, so why can’t I?’

Arya, who will celebrate his 14th birthday in February, should certainly be proud of his achievements.

Amazing!

