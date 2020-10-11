World’s First Sex Worker University For Adult Influencers Just Opened
A university has been created for sex workers to learn how to be a successful adult influencer.
With the likes of OnlyFans growing bigger by the day, adult influencers are building their own businesses – something which many have little or no experience in.
This will no longer be an issue though, with newly-launched Centro University creating a course to teach adult influencers how to craft an influencer persona, how to monetise their fanbase and how to promote and market their social media businesses. If that wasn’t enough, it’s completely free.
The new university is in partnership with FanCentro, a subscription-based online platform created in 2017 to help adult film performers and others sell access to their private social media accounts.
The description on the university’s website reads:
Each course of study consists of a series of video classes and live-streamed special courses that will provide in-depth information about running a successful influencer business. Our instructors will also be available to answer basic questions, provide mentoring, and ultimately create more in-depth courses.
Private social is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the world, and we want to help you become financially independent. Unlike traditional schools and universities, CentroU is free!
FanCentro brand ambassador and sex worked MelRose Michaels spoke to Dazed about working in the industry, and how the platform helped her.
She explained, ‘I logged online the first time on October 3, 2011, in an apartment with no furniture, and promised myself I wouldn’t log off until I made enough money to cover my first rent payment. I made over $7,000 in my first two weeks in the industry, and had no plans on looking back.’
Michaels is now one of a handful of people teaching at CentroU. The online university held its first event on Wednesday, October 7, called ‘Creating Your Empire: Building Your Adult Influencer Brand’.
FanCentro’s vice president Kat Revenga said the idea for CentroU first came about around two years about.
She said:
It’s strange to think of any industry without a comprehensive source of education but in the online adult industry, its absence was striking. To really succeed as a sex worker online, you need a pretty big skill set.
People think that it’s just looking pretty, but it’s a business – marketing, brand management, photography and videography, editing, accounting, hair and make-up. You have to be able to do it all, especially now.
Michaels teaches courses on business marketing, modelling and content creation, and says teaching on the course means she can ‘given back to an industry I’m really passionate about.’
