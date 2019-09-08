World’s Largest Gathering Of Guys Called Nigel Happening This Month

PA/Nikelodeon

When you hear the name Nigel, your immediate thought might be that of Nigel Farage, who famously brought the pro-Brexit agenda to the mainstream, or personal favourite of mine would have to be Nigel Thornberry from The Thornberrys.

Either way – the chances are, you’ll be hearing less of the name, as in 2016 it was recorded that fewer than three babies had been handed in the name in the UK.

However, one Nigel is taking a stand in the name of his, erm, name… by hosting what he hopes will become the world’s largest gathering of Nigels.

Nigel Smith, 56, has organised the gathering which will take place at his Bretforton pub on Saturday, September 28, and is affectionately named ‘Nigel Night.’ No prizes for originality there, Nige.

He says it gives Nigels one last chance to gather before they go ‘extinct’ and there’s even a free drink in it for them.

Although no-Nigels are welcome to attend the event, they must declare their non-Nigel status by wearing a badge.

Smith hopes he will be able to set a Guinness World Record with the event and even spur on a national gathering. Hooray for Nigels uniting.

He told the Evesham Journal:

Before it’s too late and we become extinct, we felt we ought to have a gathering. Let’s face it, it’s not a popular name but surely there are enough of us to try and create our lasting mark on British names. When I was at school people used to think my name was a joke. Non-Nigels are welcome to attend but they have to wear a badge saying they are not Nigel. Join me for a free drink and let’s try and set a new Nigel record, which I intend to submit to Guinness World Records for approval. If this goes successful, I’ll look at setting up a national gathering.

If you’re a Nigel yourself, or know of any Nigels lurking about, get to the Fleece Inn at 7pm on September 28, to hopefully make history and remind yourself that you’re not alone in a world of almost-extinct Nigels.

Given the current political climate, it could be understandable as to why the name is going out of fashion. I don’t suppose there will be many Boris or Theresas born in the next year…

