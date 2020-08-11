World's Last Remaining Blockbuster Becomes Airbnb For Ultimate Sleepover Location Airbnb

The last remaining Blockbuster store is turning into an Airbnb that you can stay in overnight.

Except, it’s for three nights only.

Whoever is lucky enough to grab the reservations will be able to ‘let loose, blast the boombox and wear their favourite 90s denim to feel right at home in another era.’

The guests will have the keys to the whole store and will be able to help themselves to any of the DVDs in store, while cracking open some Pepsi to wash down all the popcorn.

The idea came from store manager Sandi Harding, who wanted to thank the residents of Deschutes County for staying loyal and allowing the video store to stay open through the Netflix-era.

‘As the last standing location in the world, our Blockbuster store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world,’ the Airbnb advert reads.

‘Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbours and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!’

Reservations open at 1pm PT on Monday, August 17, and the overnight sleepovers are due to take place between September 18 and 20. As many as four guests can stay at a time.

Sadly, the rental is only open to locals and Sandi is only charging a mere $4 per guest, as a thank you to the community.