‘World’s Most Careful Driver’ Caught Using Tape Measure To Check She Fits In Parking Space

A woman in China has been dubbed the ‘most careful driver ever’ after she was filmed using a tape measure to work out whether she would fit into a parking space.

The clip, which was recorded in the city of Shenzhen, China, shows the motorist laying the tape measure across the windscreen of her red saloon in a crowded car park.

She takes a look at the only remaining space in the busy car park, before taking the tape measure out her bag and measuring the width of the vehicle determine whether it would fit.

Towards the end of the video, the person in the car’s passenger seat slides over and into the driver’s seat, while the woman continues to size up the narrow spot.

Of course, the woman also used the tape to measure the width of the parking space, in a bid to reverse into it, according to local reports. It’s unknown whether she or her passenger were planning to do the driving when it came to fitting in the space.

Social media users have dubbed her the ‘most careful driver ever’ after the video went viral with an impressive 10 million views in less than a day.

All I can say is, you have got to admire that woman’s level of preparation. Imagine carrying a tape measure around with you for such events. I bet you she’s got an umbrella, raincoat, windshield, sun hat, sun screen, portable charger, note pad and everything else you might need for any kind of possible emergency.

Unfortunately, the clip cuts off, so we don’t get to see her actually attempting to get in the space, but I remain hopeful that she was successful given the level of work that went into it.

The video attracted thousands of comments on China’s microblogging service Sina Weibo.

One user wrote:

Why is everyone laughing at her? At least she’s trying to be responsible for herself and to others.

Another pointed out that ‘she’s probably a new driver who just received her license,’ while a third dubbed her ‘the most careful driver ever.’

I mean, that’s not the worst accolade in the world to have. Rather that than most careless driver in the world.

Kudos to that woman.

