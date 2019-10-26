Haunted House Faces Backlash As Waiver Allows Actors To Brutally Harm Participants

Caters

The ‘world’s scariest haunted house’ has been accused of being a glorified torture chamber after it’s revealed participants must sign a waiver that allows actors to brutally harm participants.

Anyone who wants to take part in the McKamey Manor haunt in Summertown, Tennessee, must undergo a sports fitness test and sign a 40-page waiver, as well as having a doctor’s note, a safe word, proof of medical insurance and a background check, which is a little nod towards just how extreme it really is.

Now, someone has published the haunted house’s waiver, which shows participants agreeing that ‘a nail may piece their hand’, ‘their hand may be smashed with tools’, and that they may ‘have a plastic bag on their face which could possibly cause suffocation, blackouts etc, and participants will not hold MM responsible or libel.’

So, why the hell would anyone possibly put themselves through that? Well, because if you complete the experience, you get a prize of an impressive £15,000. Although, no one has won the money yet.

The waiver, however, says that ‘there is no quitting unless serious physical or psychological injury is present’, which would suggest that since no one has completed the experience, everyone who has ever participated must’ve suffered some form of injury.

It was shared on Facebook by Bethany Mcphereson, who wrote:

If you’re thinking about going to the McKamey Manor, aka ‘the world’s scariest haunted house,’ that’s been shared around here, just read these. This isn’t a haunted house, it’s a torture chamber where they’re somehow legally allowed to torture people. Almost 100% of people who go end up with PTSD and need intense therapy. They’re allowed to do whatever they want to you.

The post included a comment from someone who claimed the haunted house ‘literally hires past violent criminals with both assault and sexual crimes’, as well as breaking bones, ripping people’s hair out, not obeying safe words and starting the torture before the waiver has even been completed.

The terrifying tour, titled ‘Desolation’, can take more than 10 hours to complete. Participants can brave it by themselves, or they can take part in a two-person ‘personalised interactive experience’.

I just found out about McKamey Manor. It’s absolutely just a guy who found a legal loophole to act out his torture fantasies. — Spooky Start/Sit Guy (@walkerkelly13) October 23, 2019

Please stop asking me to go to McKamey Manor. They are unethical and unsafe. I am a supporter of professional immersive horror theater and an even bigger supporter of putting on an amazing show while still valuing the safety of your guest. And that’s all I have to say on that. — Mells Die In 🖤 (@MellsDieIn) October 23, 2019

Im up watching videos from the worlds scariest haunted house Mckamey Manor and baybeeee…..this is not a fucking haunted house this is a real life TORTURE CHAMBER omfg — Blending Queen (@SkyeAsiyanbi) October 23, 2019

The owner, Russ McKamey, makes participants watch a two-hour video titled ‘And Then There Were None’, showing a compilation of everyone who has failed to complete the haunted experience. Throughout the video, the phrase ‘you really don’t want to do this’ is repeated numerous times.

After reading the waiver I can safely say, yes, I don’t want to do this.

