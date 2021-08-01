‘World’s Steepest Dive Coaster’ Opening Next Year

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

The ‘world’s steepest dive rollercoaster’ is coming to Texas in 2022.

A dive coaster is simple: it’s a rollercoaster usually advertised off the back of one particularly steep drop, giving its adrenaline-seeking passengers the feeling of free-falling, if only for a few seconds. Some drops are 90 degrees, others are more so, with the track leaning inwards.

Over at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the theme park is preparing to unleash Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, believed to be the steepest coaster of its kind in the world.

‘Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is the world’s steepest dive roller coaster,’ the park’s website boasts, before introducing a backstory for the titular doctor of the attraction.

‘Dr. Diabolical proclaims to have an elixir from the fountain of youth that is capable of preserving life. She lures unsuspecting visitors to partake, but little do they know that she is using them to fulfill her evil plan to frighten the world with her menacing creatures,’ it reads.

In order to ‘harvest the essence of human adrenaline and fear in order to nourish her creatures’, Dr. Diabolical has built the Cliffhanger. ‘Once you are exposed to this menacing machine, you shall live forever… IN FEAR,’ it warns.

The ride is made up of ‘three 21-passenger trains to lift riders 150 feet in the air, then lock them in a face-first Cliffhanger hold just before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 mph. The machine travels on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale’.

Theme park lovers are already excited to hop on. ‘I’m actually so hype for this, dive coasters are so underrated by enthusiasts. They’re such good rides,’ one wrote. ‘I’m now begging my mom to let me go to this park now,’ another commented.

The new ride will arrive in 2022 as part of the park’s 30th anniversary celebrations.