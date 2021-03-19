WWII Veteran Gets Surprise High School Graduation 77 Years After Original Ceremony

FOX6

A 96-year-old war veteran has been surprised with a high school graduation ceremony 77 years after he missed his because he was already in service.

Raymond Schaefer, from Wisconsin, missed his graduation at the Racine County School of Agriculture in 1943 because he was serving in the military in World War II.

Advert 10

While the school has since closed its doors, a nearby school wanted to give the veteran the ceremony he never had.

Yesterday, March 18, Waterford Union High School organised a marching band, school board members, teachers and Schaefer’s family and friends to come together for the ceremony.

Fox6

Dressed in a cap and gown, Schaefer told Fox News: ‘This is really something. It’s great. I thought of it many times but never got around to it.’

Advert 10

Cynthia Bennett, a family friend, first proposed the idea to the school. She told the outlet that Schaefer often talked of his regrets over not getting his high-school diploma.

‘He’d say things like, Well, I wish I had a high school diploma but I was just too dumb. But it’s like, that wasn’t the case at all. He quit school to support his family,’ she said.

Another one of Schaefer’s longtime friends, Mary Koch, said she was overcome with emotion seeing him graduate and she knows how badly he wanted it.

‘I’m honoured to be here. It just means the world to me. I think so much of him,’ she told Kenosha News.

Advert 10

Presenting Schaefer with his certification, Waterford Union High School’s principal, Dan Foster, said: ‘Today, we are blessed to experience one of those significant moments in time with Mr. Raymond Schaefer. I proudly present to you an Aggie, a graduate of 1943, recognised on this day, March 18, 2021.’

After returning from the war, Schaefer worked for a manufacturing company in Milwaukee for almost 40 years.