WWII Veteran Who Just Turned 103 Says It's Because He Drinks Beer Every Day Fox News

A World War II Air Force veteran has revealed the daily ritual that he believes has helped him to reach the grand age of 103.

Every day at 4pm, Andrew Slavonic sits down to enjoy a can of his very favourite beer: Coors Light.

His habit dates all the way back to 1996, when first got a taste for regular Coors beer, his son Bob Slavonic explained.

‘At his 103 age, he is still drinking his daily Coors Light. I really think that is what is keeping him going so long,’ Bob told Fox News.

‘In 1996, he actually started drinking regular Coors beer. He switched to Coors Light beer about 15 years ago. I think I am the one to blame for the switch because that is all that I have been drinking for about the past 25 years.’

Andrew first revealed his love for the lager back in 2018, and he has since become quite a hit with the Coors Molson. After hearing of his love for the brand, the company sent him his very own Coors Light fridge, fully stocked with beers, as well as lots of branded merchandise for him and the family.

Not only that, Andrew was flown out to the Coors Molson headquarters, where he was given guided tour of the brewery.

After making headlines for his impressive daily ritual two years ago, Bob says he and Andrew now get recognised everywhere they go.

‘It seems like everywhere we go, which is not too many places with the virus going around, people recognise him from the Coors Light ads,’ he said. ‘He is still loving his Coors Light fame.’

At the beginning of this month, December 1, Andrew celebrated his 103rd birthday. Although a regular birthday party was out of the question because of the ongoing pandemic, the veteran was surprised with a socially distanced gathering from fellow veterans.

Bob recalled, ‘That morning when I tried to get him out of the house, he really didn’t feel like going but I made up that our friend at the VFW wanted to tell him happy birthday.’

When they arrived, Andrew was met with a salute from the local VFW Post 764, as well as the police, fire department and medical staff from Peters Township.

‘It was incredibly awesome,’ Bob said.

I think this calls for a beer, right?