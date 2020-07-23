Yorkshire Doctor Runs 22 Miles In Face Mask To Prove They Don’t Lower Oxygen Levels

I’ve done this because, working on ICU and in the hospital, I’ve seen some of the worst of what this virus can do – even to people in their 20s and 30s. I don’t think there’s a single magic bullet that will fix this but a whole series of things we can do which play a small part each.

One of those, and one of the easiest, is probably wearing masks. So it upsets me to see misinformation about oxygen levels etc that might scare people away from them.