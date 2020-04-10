Yorkshire Man Finds Classic Car Buried In Back Garden
A father-of-two was shocked to unearth an entire classic car beneath his lawn while undergoing a spot of gardening at his house.
John Brayshaw, 40, moved in to his house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, six months ago with no clue as to what unexpected treasure lay buried below the grass in his back garden.
John had plans to build some decking and recently got to work digging post panels, but he hadn’t made much progress before he hit something hard beneath the soil.
John dug some more to figure out what he’d found, and thought he’d stumbled upon an old air raid shelter until, that is, he spotted the roof of the car.
Recalling the strange discovery, John said:
It’s really weird. It’s not something you find every day – it is literally in the middle of my garden. It’s one of those things that you literally have to see it to believe it.
I saw the roof and I thought ‘who’d bury the roof of a car?’ Then I kept digging and saw the door, the steering wheel, and realised it was a full car complete with the registration plate. The only thing that was missing was the wheels.
The car was seemingly buried on its side, in a hole which measures roughly seven feet deep, 10 feet long and five feet wide. John is yet to uncover the whole car, but based on the style of the dashboard and the steering wheel he believes it is a 1955/56 Ford Popular 103e.
The Ford Popular, often called the Ford Pop, was built in England between 1953 and 1962 and was Britain’s lowest priced car when it was first launched.
The couple who lived in John’s house before him have both passed away, but one of their relatives said they lived there for 50 years and never did anything with the garden.
Why the car is buried remains a mystery, though there has been speculation it may have a military link.
John explained:
I’ve been told that at the end of World War Two there was an influx of people that used to work for the Secret Service.
It has also been suggested to me that the colour of the car is known as ‘RAF grey’. The house has got a full cellar, which is under a trap door.
I can’t find a trace of the registration pate anywhere and there seems to be no record of the car available, which is weird as well.
Considering the car has – apparently – already been there for at least 50 years, John had hoped to leave it in the garden and build his decking around it. However, he has since realised that might not be feasible, and expects he’ll have to dig it out with heavy machinery.
The baffling mystery of the buried car is certainly a strange case, especially as there’s no record of its registration. Unfortunately, it’s been underground for so long we may never find out how it got there, but hopefully John will dig up some answers when he can finally carry on with his decking.
