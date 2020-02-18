You And 15 Friends Can Now Rent A Castle For £22 Per Night Airbnb

What could be better than renting a massive castle with an even bigger group of mates for the night?

Renting a massive castle with your mates for just £22 a night, that’s what. You heard me, it’s now possible to stay in a 19th century castle in rural England with all your favourite people for less money than it costs to buy a pair of jeans from Primark.

The eight-bedroom estate, which sleeps 16, even has its own fairy tale tower and observatory for guests to explore. It dates back to 1835 and is located in West Ashton, Wiltshire.

castle Airbnb

castle staircase Airbnb

The ginormous castle is surrounded by acres of private land, with the nearest neighbours approximately two miles away. In other words, it’s perfect for a rowdy crowd.

On the grounds is a self-contained Clockhouse, which is only 50 feet away from the main building and sleeps four, while 12 can cosy up inside the six double bedrooms in the castle.

Inside the castle itself are a number of rooms for entertaining, including a conservatory, dining ‘banquet’ hall for 20 people, and a chess room with a built-in game board.

castle clockhouse Airbnb

castle dining table Airbnb

Impressively, the castle still features many of its original fittings, such as its beamed ceilings, gargoyles, and historic fireplaces. It also has thick stone walls and chandeliers hanging from the ceilings.

Don’t worry though because there are also some modern updates, including a double AGA cooker, roll top baths, and a 24-hour CCTV security system – which involves a keyless digital electronic entry system.

The owners recommend to book early to avoid any disappointment – which, looking at Airbnb, is more than a little bit necessary, as the castle is currently not available to book until November 9.

If you do decide to book eight months in advance, you’ll be able to stay for two nights for a total of £699. Which, if all 16 of you stay, works out as £21.80 per person per night. Not too shabby, hey?

castle Airbnb

castle Airbnb

Well, what are you waiting for?! Get on to Airbnb now to get the best deal.