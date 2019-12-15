You And A Friend Can Get Paid $5,000 To Live In A Castle And Drink Coffee

PA Images/Warner Bros.

A company is offering the chance for two people to be paid $5,000 to live in a castle and drink coffee for a week, so if you’ve ever had doubts about the existence of the perfect job you need to think again.

Lots of best friends pass the time by hanging out and drinking coffee together, so this opportunity could really just be an extension of your daily life.

Except this coffee drinking would take place in a castle, and you’d be $5,000 (£3,750) richer afterwards. So really it’s the embodiment of everything you’ve ever dreamed your daily life could be.

The incredible offer comes from coffee brand Gevalia, which has launched an online contest in search of a coffee ‘Queen’.

Though the winner will be crowned Queen of Gevalia, the contest is open to ‘ladies, gents, everyone, even decaf drinkers’, who could be in with a chance of living like royalty for a week in Carlowrie Castle in Scotland.

The successful applicant will travel to the fabulous location with a friend, where they will be treated to spa treatments, award-winning catering and ‘all the delicious coffee drinks their heart desires’ – as well as $5,000 and access to other luxurious amenities.

Get the royal treatment & enter for a chance to live like the Queen you know you are. Oh yeah, did we mention you get your own butler for a week? 😏👑 Rules: https://t.co/mAQcb73YQh *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY* — Gevalia Coffee (@Gevalia) December 14, 2019

Gevalia is looking for a self-proclaimed coffee lover who has a ‘reputation of (and passion for) living like a Queen already’, so if you think you fit the bill you can throw your hat (or crown) into the ring with just a few clicks.

To be in with a chance of winning the caffeine-fuelled week, you simply have to fill out a form asking your name, how many cups of coffee you drink per day and how you live like a coffee queen in your day-to-day life.

Applicants must be a legal resident of the United States, have a valid passport and be over the age of 18.

If taking a trip to Scotland doesn’t sound like your thing, but coffee certainly is, then potential coffee queens can opt instead to receive a $25,000 cheque rather than the week of pampering.

The criteria for picking the winner will be based on attitude, ‘fit to contest theme’ and creativity of the submission. The applications will be judged by a panel and the winner will be notified by email on or around December 30 to ensure their new year gets off to an royally exciting start.

The contest is open until December 21, so chug your coffee and get applying here!

