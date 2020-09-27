You Can Get Paid £30 An Hour To Watch Netflix In Your PJs Pexels

As much as I enjoy my job, it would appear I’ve just come across my true calling in life: watching Netflix in my pyjamas for money.

Being very well practiced in this particular area, I feel I certainly have the skills and experience to warrant being paid £30 an hour to test out loungewear for Pour Moi.

The company is currently looking for a ‘chilled-out reviewer’ to test out its range of loungewear and nightwear, feeding back on how comfortable and relaxing the items are. The chosen reviewer must be able to commit 10 hours over one month, during which they will complete a few very important tasks.

loungewear Pour Moi

Don’t worry, these tasks are pretty much as relaxing as they come. While wearing the loungewear, the reviewer will be expected to watch three episodes of their favourite show from their sofa or bed, and kick back with a glass of wine or hot chocolate on the sofa.

They must also be able to make a cup of tea, or their preferred hot drink of choice, and scroll through social media for at least ten minutes. Honestly, I’ve never felt so prepared for a role in my entire life.

According to Pour Moi:

With the winter nights closing in, this is the perfect time to make some cash whilst it’s cold and wet outside – apply today!

After completing the specified tasks, you will need to fill out a survey before receiving a very tidy £300, letting Pour Moi know about your experience of wearing the cosy clobber. Easy Christmas spends right there for doing what you love best. Win win.

You can begin the application process for yourself here.