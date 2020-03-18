You Can Go On Virtual Rides At Disneyland While Self-Isolating

People Are Visiting Some Of The World's Most Incredible Places Online During Quarantine Google Earth

As things currently stand, we can’t get out and about as we usually would. For many of us, this may mean sticking a reluctant but very necessary pin in eagerly-awaited road trips and holidays.

Believe me, I get how this sort of disappointment can sting. I get antsy when I have to stick around in the same old block of flats for too long, and one of my very favourite things to do is to get out and have a nosy around new places.

Self-isolation has now pushed would-be adventurers to get super creative with their travelling, with many now exploring some of the most incredible places on Earth from the comfort of their living room.

All across social media, people are sharing their ‘walks’ up and down Venetian streets, or their tours of the latest and hippest art exhibitions. It’s times like this the internet can truly open up the outside world to us in a meaningful way, and it’s heartwarming to see.

Whether you’re into elegant stately homes or wild, unkempt nature, dramatic vistas or pretty country lanes, there’s a virtual trip awaiting you mere clicks away.

Without so much as stepping outside your front door, you can walk the length of The Great Wall of China, or admire the breathtaking interiors of the Palace of Versailles.

You can take in Egypt’s awe-inspiring Great Pyramid of Giza, or the magnificent The Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

You can check out murals in New York, and look down over views of Rio De Janeiro from beside the Christ the Redeemer statue.

This form of online trekking has inspired birdwatchers and water-colourists, hardcore bookshop browsers with fidgety fingers and intrepid mountaineers itching to pop their boots back on.

There is something universally comforting about taking a good look around your favourite places, planning future IRL visits in your head while taking the time to absorb little details you might have previously missed.

UNILAD spoke with 28-year-old Quincy Dash, a PR firm founder from Liverpool. Like so very many people up and down the country, Quincy is currently in self isolation, and has been working from home since Monday, March 16.

So far, things haven’t been too bad, and Quincy has been able to get his work done while keeping on top of his exercise regime. He has also been able to indulge in a little escapism through Google Street View.

Quincy told UNILAD:

I’ve been street viewing tropical locations such as the Bahamas and St. Barths, beautiful sunny locations brings a smile to me at the moment. As well as Monaco and Italy’s Portofino. I was looking forward to go to Monaco Grand Prix this year but due to the current circumstances, I’ve called the plans off.

He added:

These beautiful locations have put a smile on my face. Weirdly, it actually feels as if you’re there. Maybe it’s escapism but I really do find it soothing at the moment and would recommend others to do it too. Just to get out your device and look at bucket list holidays or locations you’ve always wanted to go. Maybe once we survive this, I’ll just go for it.

Remember, we will get through this difficult time together. We will one day stroll along steep, historic streets in our favourite cities, wondering if it’s acceptable to have another ice cream before lunch.

We will spend lazy afternoons wandering around bustling museums without a care in the world, pretending to know a little bit more about Renaissance art than we actually do.

But for now, we can stay quietly and safely at home, brushing up on our geographic knowledge in anticipation of all the trips and adventures which await us in the future.