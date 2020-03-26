You Can Now Access 1.4 Million Books For Free Thanks To Internet Archive
The nonprofit organisation Internet Archive has made 1.4 million books available for free online in a bid to aid those practising remote learning.
Internet Archive launched the National Emergency Library on Tuesday, March 24, with titles from Open Library, another of the nonprofit’s projects.
The books have all had their waiting lists removed so multiple readers can access them at once, rather than having to wait for other users to be finished with the book.
The move comes as students across the globe have made the move to remote, online learning as schools and universities close to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
On an FAQ page, Internet Archive explained:
Internet Archive’s mission is to provide ‘Universal Access to All Knowledge.’ We believe this is an extraordinary moment in time that requires assistance at a scale that we are able to provide.
Suspending waitlists will put books in the hands of people who need them, supporting emergency remote teaching, research activities, independent scholarship, and intellectual stimulation while universities, schools, training centers, and libraries are closed.
Chris Freeland, Internet Archive Director of Open Libraries, explained in a press release the collection is designed to help both students and readers who can’t access their local libraries because of closures or self-isolation. The digital library is free to read for anyone with an internet connection, meaning the books can be accessed from anywhere in the world.
Internet Archive will suspend waiting lists until either June 30, 2020, or until the end of the US national emergency, depending on which comes later. After that, the waitlists will be reduced back to their normal capacity.
You can sign up for an Internet Archive account for free here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Books, Coronavirus, Education, Internet Archive, Isolation, Remote Learning, Students