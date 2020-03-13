You Can Now Airbnb In An Actual Hobbit Hole
If real life is getting a bit much for you, why don’t you hunker down and live like Frodo Baggins in an actual hobbit hole.
Snuggled in the countryside of Middle-earth… erm, I mean, Virginia, Hobbit’s Dream is a unique holiday home where you can live out your wildest Lord of the Rings fantasies.
The auburn circular wooden facades will make you feel like you’ve stepped right into the fictional homes in the Shire. Though they’re human-sized, not Hobbit-sized, and extremely accommodating, as the guest home has a 100% rating on Airbnb.
An enticing double bed complete with fur blankets hints to the ferocious beasts found in the The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Dragons, fireplaces, and fairy lights round off the home’s inviting fantasy feel.
Perhaps the only difference between Middle-earth and this holiday home is that the ceilings are a little higher, meaning four guests can stay in the unique accommodation in leafy Fairfield, Virginia, United States. Although the property is currently fully booked until October, you can stay at the Hobbit House for just £199 a night.
The Airbnb ad reads:
Absolutely so authentic that you expect Gandalf to knock on the door with his staff or the Dwarves to ring the bell. It is not just a night’s stay, it’s an adventure.
Board the Buckleberry Ferry for an evening beverage, meal or a pipe of Old Toby and let your imagination run wild as you follow Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin down the Brandywine to Bree.
Enjoy your favourite beverage and our specialty seed cake while reading our collection of Hobbity books or just soaking up the magic and listening to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings soundtracks on the Alexa. Bring your cosplay outfits and your favourite games.
The Hobbit House was built in June 2017 by J.R.R. Tolkien super-fans Randy and Linda Holland, and the home and its furnishings were meticulously crafted with local wood.
Guests can also experience vintage craftsmanship workshops held by Randy, for that authentic Tolkien feel, where they can take their self-carved wooden Hobbit Pipes, Wizard Staffs and broomsticks home with them after their once-in-a-lifetime stay.
The area is surrounded by nature trails for hikers, primed for visitors to re-enact their own trip to Mordor.
Film fans might find themselves a tad disappointed to learn there is no TV to watch the films on in the home, however, true Lord of the Rings fans would argue it allows visitors to enjoy the authenticity of the property, and respects the artistic integrity of the British author.
