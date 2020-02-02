You Can Now Buy Custom Cookie Cutters That Look Like Your Pets bella_titan_zsazsa/bakerstreetcutters/Instagram

If there weren’t enough ways to show your love for your pet already, you can now buy custom cookie cutters that look just like them.

The brains behind the quirky idea came from personal cookie cutter company, Baker’s Street Cutters.

To get the cutter of your four-legged friend, you simply order a ‘custom pet portrait’ and then upload a picture of your pet to their website for them to go off.

If you’re concerned you might get a cutter that looks like Chewbacca rather than your beloved Shih Tzu, the company apparently send you a preview picture of the product so you know what you’re getting.

While the idea is super cute, the cookie cutters will set you back around £20 ($27) plus delivery.

But, the results are totally worth it.

As well as pets, Baker’s Street Cutters also do human portraits, which you can have personalised, or you can make cookies of well known celebs such as David Bowie.

One reviewer said about their purchase:

This looks SO perfectly like my boyfriend. It’s a gorgeous product and the results are so personal. My only caution is that it can be time consuming to cut out each cookie, the sugar cookie recipe I used seems to be too sticky so it often got stuck, particularly in the smaller portions such as the nose and mouth. Totally workable with the use of a toothpick, and the results are worth it!

BRB while I order several cutters to create my very own cookie family.

