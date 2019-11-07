You Can Now Buy D*ck-Shaped Cushion Where Your Mate Is The D*ckhead

Snugzy

Let’s face it, there’s a dickhead in every friendship group. And if you’re sitting there thinking ‘ha, not in mine’, then I’ve got some bad news for you…

Regardless of who the dickhead is though, or how many there are in any particular group, we all know there is (at least) one, so we might as well acknowledge the fact and just get on with our lives.

Rather than simply acknowledge it though, why don’t we have a bit of fun with it? Why don’t we embrace it with everything we have by buying said dickhead a dick-shaped cushion with their very own face on it?

Snugzy

I know, I know, I’m a genius. You can thank me later. For now though, let’s take a look at the cushion which very quickly has become my favourite Christmas present idea ever.

The cushion is the latest creation of Nerdy Banana, a specialist personalised goods brand, and is aptly called the Snugzy D**khead. As well as the cushion, Nerdy Banana provides other personalised products ranging from socks and underwear to unique dog gifts.

Now all the boring stuff’s out of the way, let’s talk logistics. Primarily, who are you going to give it to? Your best mate? Your boyfriend/girlfriend? Or maybe you want to mix things up a bit and send one to your boss?

First of all you need to consider who’s going to take it the best, because the last thing you want to happen is you getting kicked out in the cold on Christmas Day because your partner is fuming you’d even dare put their face on a dick.

Snugzy

Then again, I suppose that would be slightly better (would it?) than getting fired just in time for the New Year – all because your boss doesn’t get your sense of humour. So really we’re in a bit of a pickle, aren’t we?

To play it safe though, I’d just send one to your best mate, because who can argue against the fact that this is #TopBantz? Exactly, point proven. All you have to do to achieve ultimate best mate points is head to the company’s website, personalise your very own cushion by uploading a high-resolution image, and add the product to your cart.

Your order will then be sent out to you ASAP, with standard, tracked and express delivery available. And for just £27.99, I think we can all agree buying presents for your loved ones has never been easier.

Snugzy

Incredible. Ho ho ho, merry Dickmas.

