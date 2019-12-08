You Can Now Buy Pickle-Flavoured Lip Balm

BluePoppyBath/Etsy/Pixabay

It’s mistletoe season, and yet of us are currently in possession of lips which resemble a frosted over windshield.

Luckily, there are plenty of unique and interesting flavours to choose from when it comes to choosing a healing lip balm, with many steering away from the fruity norm.

And what better way to surprise your crush than to smear your crusty lips with the unmistakable tang of pickles? It’s not for everyone, sure, but when you’re a true pickle lover, nothing else can compare…

You can buy a tube of Dill Pickle Lip Balm from Etsy shop BluePoppyBath, the ideal novelty gift for your pickle-obsessed Secret Santa recipient.

At $3.89 (£2.96), this handmade balm contains ‘sweet almond oil, avocado oil, shea butter, beeswax, cocoa butter, castor oil, vitamin e, flavor oil’. Ideal nourishment for when your mouth has shrivelled up on itself like a dry old Autumn leaf.

According to the product description:

Dill Pickle Lip Balm with Shea & Cocoa Butter. Creamy smooth lip balm chapstick with a Dill Pickle Flavor. Sounds weird, but strangely addicting! Cute gag gift idea for a pregnancy craving! This balm is packed with moisturizing ingredients such as Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and Vitamin E. Adds a little shine but no tint. Nourishing, moisturizing and soothing!

And the thousands upon thousands of five star reviews would suggest this is a very moreish product indeed.

One person drooled:

Oh yum! My friends and I love dill pickles and this lip balm is going to make a great little gift. It’s very moisturizing and has a light smell of dill. My lips love it! Arrived quickly and the green label is really cute. Thanks so much!

Another dribbled:

Bought the Dill Pickle lip balm as a Christmas present for my pickle obsessed friend. I definitely had to smell it myself before I gave it to her and it smells just like pickles so I know she’s going to love it. Shipping was super quick too!

BluePoppyBath isn’t the only lip balm proprietors who’ve clocked onto the wonders of pickles. Delight Naturals sell three packs of pickle lip balms for $9.95 (£7.57).

And – if you fancy shaking things up a bit – you can get a trio of varied flavours from Delight Naturals, with packs containing the lipsmacking trinity of pizza, pickle and bacon.

As someone who is never without a hefty jar of pickles in the fridge, I would be puckering up with pleasure if I was to find this sour treat in my stocking.

