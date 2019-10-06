You Can Now Get Bath Bombs That Remove Fake Tan In 10 Minutes

Warner Bros./Lusso Tan

The days of pulling a muscle trying to scrub and exfoliate every bit of your body are no more, because you can now get a bath bomb that removes fake tan in just 10 minutes.

Just imagine – all you have to do to remove that dark layer is relax in a tub. How has no one thought of this before?

I admit, I’m not a fake tan user myself, but I know from getting ready for nights out with my friends that using the product is quite the event.

It’s not simply a case of rubbing a bit of the mousse or lotion on to your skin; there’s a lot of steps to getting the perfect bronzed look and one of them is removing the remnants of your previous tan in order to get that silky smooth coverage.

This is where the bath bomb comes in. It’s been invented by three sisters from Belfast, Lynsey Bennett, Leah White and Sarah White, who together own The Secret Day Spa. The trio are the creators of the Lusso Tan brand and they have developed their expertise by delivering around 50 spray tans a week.

Speaking to Belfast Live, mum-of-two Lynsey explained the idea came about as she talked with her sisters about the popularity of regular bath bombs.

She said a lot of exfoliator products on the market are ‘quite harsh on the skin’, adding ‘so we wanted something that was made of essential oils and something that would really nourish the skin.’

Lynsey continued:

The girls at the spa are obsessed with bath bombs, they buy them for birthdays, Christmas, leaving presents, everything and we were all talking saying, ‘what if it would take your tan off at the same time?’, because they tan every single week and that’s where the idea was born.

The sisters collaborated with a local company and sampled a range of blends in order to find the one that appropriately fit their ‘ethos’ of good skincare, while also successfully removing tan.

The mum described the final product as being ‘packed full of essential oils’ and smelling ‘amazing’.

She continued:

Your whole bathroom and even the house will smell of lemon and grapefruit oil.

The bath bomb will see your tan start to soak off in just 10 minutes and while Lynsey recommended giving your skin ‘a quick exfoliate’ afterwards to remove dead skin cells the whole experience will undoubtedly be much more relaxing than the usual fake tan removal workout.

The Lusso Tan website explains:

The Bath Bomb has been designed to repair and protect the skin. Avocado Oil is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids excellent for moisturising. Lemon Essential Oil’s high vitamin content boosts immunity and rejuvenates dull complexions. Witch Hazel & Jojoba Oil both have anti-inflammatory properties to reduce redness and keep the skin calm and comfortable.

Thanks to the easy removal, you’ll have much more energy left to complete the other steps in the fake tanning process, which include lathering yourself in tan, wandering around naked while it dries and staining the bed sheets as it develops overnight before finally washing it off in the shower to reveal the perfect glow.

The useful product is selling for £8.50 per bath bomb, though you can get at least two soaks out of each bomb, and you can get your hands on one (or dozens) here.

There’s my friends’ Christmas presents sorted!

