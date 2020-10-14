Brave Couples Can Now Get Married At Netflix’s Bly Manor

Netflix

If you’re engaged to be married and also a big fan of The Haunting of Bly Manor fan, you’ll be overjoyed to know you can now get married there.

But while the many ghosts won’t be in attendance, your family and friends could be if you chose the venue to tie the knot in.

The new Netflix show has been terrifying people across the globe following its release last week, but despite its terrifying storyline, you can’t deny the building itself is quite spectacular.

Netflix

While Bly Manor is set in the UK, it is largely filmed in Vancouver, Canada, while exterior shots of the manor were of Thornewood Castle in Lakewood, Washington.

Eagle-eyed horror movie fans may recognise the castle from elsewhere, as it was also used as a set for Stephen King’s Rose Red miniseries.

Thornewood Castle’s website describes itself as follows:

Thornewood Castle is both an indoor and outdoor destination wedding venue right here in the Pacific Northwest. Weddings and receptions at Thornewood Castle can take place outdoors in our sunken English garden, inside in the Great Hall and Ballroom, or out on the grounds for a wedding overlooking American Lake.

thornewoodcastle.com

The castle is also an inn, meaning both the happy couple and their guests can stay at the venue.

As you can imagine, a wedding ceremony at the iconic castle doesn’t come cheap. According to Wedding Spot, fees range from $2,950 to $8,450 for a ceremony and reception, and includes six hours of event time including set-up and clean-up time. Meanwhile, the fee for a ceremony-only wedding is $4,950.