You Can Now Get Paid £24,000 To Smell Nice Candles Pexels

If you’re anything like me, any trip to a shop that sells candles consists of picking up and smelling every last one, because it’s a fact you just can’t have too many scented candles.

But, what if I told you that you could inhale the delicious scent of candles for a living? No, seriously.

Advert 10

Luxury wax melt company Sassy Shop Wax is hiring a designated fragrance tester, who will be paid £24,000 pro-rata to sniff out the best scents.

You Can Now Get Paid £24,000 To Smell Nice Candles Pixabay

The company will simply send out the new wax melts its planning to introduce to its range every month, and the fragrance tester will give them a good old sniff, using a complimentary wax melt burner.

Whoever finds themselves lucky enough to bag the role will be sent five newly-scented wax melt bars to test each month, for a total of 12 months. The fragrance tester must then send Sassy Shop Wax feedback on how the wax melts, how strong the scent is, how long the scent lasts and whether it matches the description, to help the company get the melts perfect.

Advert 10

‘We think it’s important to get our fragrances right so no customer is left disappointed and we are looking for someone with a good nose to make sure our future products are top notch,’ Sassy Shop Wax founder Keely Parsons said.

You Can Now Get Paid £24,000 To Smell Nice Candles Sassy Shop Wax

‘With most of us now working from home this is the perfect opportunity – you know it makes scents!’ Smelling candles and top-notch puns? What’s not to like?

So, how do you know whether you’re the right candidate for the job? Well, that depends if you’re the type of person who can ‘tell what ingredients are in your meal, just by sniffing it,’ if you can ‘differentiate flavours in wine before taking a sip,’ or if you can ‘spot a bad odour before it comes into close proximity.’

Advert 10

Reckon you’ve got what it takes? You can apply here.